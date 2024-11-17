WATCH: Controversial scenes during Iga Swiatek & Linda Noskova's BJK Cup clash as drunk Czech spectator thrown out for disruptive conduct

Iga Swiatek's thrilling clash with Linda Noskova at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals saw a moment of controversy when a spectator was removed from the stadium. The spectator, who was reportedly inebriated, disrupted play with his unruly conduct, prompting security to step in.

Swiatek squared off against Noskova in a must-win match in the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Czech Republic held a 1-0 lead in the tie after Marie Bouzkova claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech in the opening singles match.

As the pair engaged in a closely contested battle, the match took a controversial turn when a drunk Czech spectator caused a scene by misbehaving and arguing with the umpire. A fan, who was also in attendance at the match, documented the incident on social media.

"Some drunk Czech misbehaving, arguing with umpire," a user posted on X.

Once the spectator began disrupting play by shouting and cheering Linda Noskova on while the players were serving, one fan speculated that the spectator would soon be removed from the match.

"Standing up during serving and shouting linda pojd, he is gettiing kicked out soon," the user commented further.

The fan's assessment proved correct, as the inebriated spectator was escorted out of the stadium by security.

As the match proceeded without any further interruptions, Iga Swiatek displayed her resilience to claim a hard-fought 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 victory over Noskova after a two-hour and 39-minute battle, keeping Poland's chances in the tournament alive.

Iga Swiatek teams up with Katarzyna Kawa to win a crucial doubles match against the Czech Republic, leading Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals SF

Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

Following her win over Linda Noskova, Iga Swiatek teamed up with Katarzyna Kawa for a must-win doubles clash, taking on the formidable Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova. The Polish pair delivered a stellar performance, claiming a 6-2, 6-4 victory to advance to the semifinals.

Swiatek is aiming to lead Poland to its maiden Billie Jean King Cup title, following her disappointing campaign at the WTA Finals. The World No. 2 failed to defend her title at the year-end championships, falling short of reaching the semifinals after losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the group stage.

After triumphing over the Czech Republic, Iga Swiatek and the Polish team will square off against Italy in the semifinals of the prestigious event in Malaga. The Italian contingent, led by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, emerged victorious against Japan to book their place in the final four.

