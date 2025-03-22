WATCH: Controversial scenes at Miami Open as Corentin Moutet refuses to play until spectator is removed; defends himself with strongly-worded message

Corentin Moutet was involved in controversy in his second-round match against Alejandro Tabilo at the ongoing Miami Open. After winning the first set, he was involved in an argument with the crowd and the match officials as Tabilo wrapped up a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Ad

Moutet was upset with the crowd’s vocal support for Tabilo and things escalated in the second set when he was trailing 3-5. The Frenchman provoked the crowd and then did a mock celebration on the next point when Tabilo hit a fault in his first serve.

With tensions rising, while defending a set point, Moutet complained to the chair umpire that someone in the crowd made an obscene gesture at him.

Ad

Trending

The umpire did not see any foul play and asked Moutet to continue playing, but he refused and said he would play only if the audience member was removed. The chair umpire did not relent and Moutet was subsequently docked a point and lost the set.

Expand Tweet

Ad

World No. 76 Moutet continued to protest and asked for the court supervisor. He argued and made his case that he should not have been given a point penalty since he did not do anything and once again refused to continue playing.

Moutet was then issued a game penalty, much to his frustration, and went on to lose the match. The Frenchman took to Instagram after his match and defended himself with a strongly-worded message that read:

Ad

“I only asked to bring out of the court the girl who did a middle finger to me But apparently I'm guilty again Sorry guys I should have accept that It's my fault I should stay focus even if people insult me for 3 hours I will never do this again I'm sorry,” wrote Corentin Moutet.

Ad

Screengrab of Corentin Moutet's message on Instagram. Source: Instagram

Corentin Moutet is no stranger to controversy and has had earlier run-ins with fellow players and court officials. He even engaged in an online argument with a journalist last year after he withdrew from 2024 Wimbledon.

Ad

When Corentin Moutet and Alexander Bublik engaged in a war of words at Phoenix Challenger

Corentin Moutet is ranked 76 in the world. Source: Getty

Corentin Moutet was involved in a heated on-court exchange with Alexander Bublik during the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger. Bublik was serving for the match at 6-5 when the tension began to build between the players.

Ad

Bublik was ready to serve but Moutet was not. He told Bublik that he was not ready to face his serve, but the Russian-Kazakhstani replied, saying he did not care. Here is their full exchange:

"I am not ready," Moutet was heard saying.

"I don't give a sh*t" Bublik replied.

Expand Tweet

Bublik went on to seal the win but tensions escalated further when the two met at the net and the chair umpire had to separate the two before the situation could escalate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback