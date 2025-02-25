WATCH: Controversy erupts as WTA player Destanee Aiava furiously throwing a chair at the wall comes to light after death threats, hate revelation

Australian WTA player Destanee Aiava was recently captured throwing a chair at a wall following her loss in the final of a W75 tournament at Prague. The incident became a topic of discussion in the aftermath of Aiava suddenly deleting one of her social media handles after making some concerning claims.

On Sunday, February 23, Aiava locked horns with Czech player Gabriela Knutson in the final of an ITF W75 tournament in the capital of the Czech Republic. The 24-year-old Australian lost the final 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 and immediately after the conclusion of the match, her frustrations boiled over as she picked up a courtside chair and threw it against a wall.

Watch the moment when Destanee Aiava threw a chair at a wall following her three-set loss in the W75 final:

It was later reported on an online tennis forum that Aiava's fiance, former player Corey Gaal, who was in attendance for the match, had to console her and calm her down following the incident.

Not long after the result, Aiava took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that she has decided to call time on her tennis career. According to her, the decision stemmed from incessant hate messages and death threats she has been receiving from critics after her losses.

"I’ve made the executive decision to retire due to receiving hate msgs/comments and death threats after every single loss," Aiava wrote.

Concerningly though, she later deleted her X handle altogether, even though her Instagram and YouTube profiles are still active.

Destanee Aiava shared some of her off-court experiences in Prague after losing W75 final

In Picture: Destanee Aiava (Source: Getty)

On YouTube, Destanee Aiava shared a vlog of her recent experiences in Prague. Throughout the nearly-14 minute vlog, she was mostly chirpy and upbeat, and even posed with the runner-up trophy she received after coming second in the final.

She also traveled to neighboring Slovakia and shared a few pictures from her experiences there via Instagram Stories. However, Aiava is yet to clear the air on whether she has indeed made her mind up on retirement.

The concern surrounding Aiava stems from the mental health issues she has experienced over the years. In 2022, she attempted to take her own life before three strangers' intervention prevented her from doing so. Later that year, she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Aiava enjoyed a decent run at the 2025 Australian Open, where she made her way through the qualifying rounds to seal her spot on the main draw of a Major for the first time. However, her run in Melbourne was cut short in the second round by Danielle Collins.

