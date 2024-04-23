WATCH: Daniil Medvedev enjoys seesaw ride with baby daughter Alisa during playground outing ahead of Madrid Open, wife Daria chuckles as she looks on

Daniil Medvedev recently took a break from his claycourt preparations and enjoyed a fun family outing to the playground with his wife Daria and daughter Alisa ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Medvedev has arrived in Madrid ahead of the Masters 1000 event, gearing up to continue his claycourt season after his third-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Russian's wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, have accompanied him to the Spanish capital to cheer him on during his campaign.

On their arrival in Madrid, the family headed to a playground, where Daniil Medvedev joined his daughter Alisa for a fun seesaw ride. Daria could be heard chuckling from behind the camera as she captured the heartwarming bonding moment.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Daria's Instagram story

The World No. 4 also got a feel for the conditions at the Madrid Open, hitting the practice courts with his coach, Gilles Cervara.

Daniil Medvedev's Instagram stories

Following a first-round bye, Medvedev takes on the winner of the match between Matteo Arnaldi and Christopher O'Connell in his tournament opener at the Masters 1000 event.

The Russian will aim to better his performance from last year, having reached the fourth round before bowing out to Aslan Karatsev.

Daniil Medvedev: "It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot"

Daniil Medvedev with his wife Daria

Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed their daughter Alisa in October 2022, and the toddler has become a regular presence at tournaments around the world.

The World No. 4 will undoubtedly be glad to have his wife and daughter by his side at the Madrid Open as well, having recently opened up about the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his tennis career.

During the Miami Open, Medvedev admitted that his wife Daria has to make a lot of sacrifices to facilitate his time with Alisa, pointing out that she takes on the bulk of the responsibility of traveling with the baby.

"It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot. She has to travel with the baby, and many times it’s her taking the plane and not me. Being on a plane with a baby is not easy. I’ve done it a couple of times, she’s done it ten times more than me," he said.

Despite the challenges, Medvedev has expressed his desire to have more children, saying that he's curious about how a new member would alter their family dynamic.