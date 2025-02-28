WATCH: Daniil Medvedev furiously smashing his racquet before shaking his opponent's hand emerges after Dubai heartbreak

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Feb 28, 2025 05:00 GMT
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships, (Source: Getty Images)
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships, (Source: Getty Images)

Scenes of Daniil Medvedev smashing his racquet have emerged online as the Russian went down against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Dutch player won the match 2-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Medvedev was the top seed in Dubai and the favorite going into this match. The match started on a similar note, with the Russian running away with the first set 6-2. He had the break in the second set, but the Dutchman broke back, leveling up. However, in the tenth game and the twelfth game, with Grieksppor serving, Medvedev had a total of four match points but failed to close out the match.

The top seed squandered a 4-1 advantage in the second set tiebreak, eventually losing the match in the third set after saving three match points. Visibly disappointed in his performance, the top seed threw his racquet on the court in frustration after the final point was played.

However, he collected himself and was at the net to shake his opponent's hand and congratulate him on the victory. The whole incident can be seen in the video below

Medvedev's title drought on the ATP Tour continues, as the Russian's last title came on the clay courts of Rome in 2023.

Daniil Medvedev was involved in a heated argument with the chair umpire in Dubai

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)
In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Arguments with the chair umpire are nothing new in Daniil Medvedev matches. The Russian was involved in a verbal spat with the chair umpire, Adel Nour. The former World No. 1 was heard accusing the umpire of making biased decisions against Medvedev due to his nationality.

What is this, double standards against Russians?" Medvedev saud

The umpire defended his position by claiming he was equal to all players.

"Don't say that Daniil, I am very fair. I treat you all exactly the same" Nour said

Medvedev's violent outbursts on the court have been a repeated occurrence in the last year or so. The Russian player was embroiled in controversy in the high-profile match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon semifinal last year when he openly abused the chair umpire, following which he got a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In light of the Dubai incident, viewers of the sport and tennis journalists such as Ben Rothenberg claimed that the Russian player had been pushing activities to the limit, almost wishing for a default.

Medvedev's next event will be at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where he was the runner-up last year, losing in a close final against Alcaraz.

