Watch: Daniil Medvedev hilariously embraces incessant Rafael Nadal inquires as "normal" ahead of French Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev showed his sense of humor when asked another question about Rafael Nadal in Paris. Medvedev demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship when a reporter felt the need to apologize for asking yet another "Rafa question."

Medvedev, seeded fifth in Paris, has been in fine form this season, having reached the final in the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open, and the semifinals in Dubai and Miami. The Russian, who has a 24-7 win-loss record this season, is coming off a fourth-round run at the Italian Open, where he lost 6-1, 6-4 to the 14th seed Tommy Paul.

The 28-year-old, who won his first ATP Masters 1000 title on clay in Rome last year, will start his French Open campaign against German Dominik Koepfer, whom he has beaten three times before exclusively on hardcourts. Medvedev will hope to improve his performance in Paris, where he faced an early exit against Thiago Seyboth Wild last year.

During the pre-tournament press conference, Medvedev was bombarded with questions about various aspects of the tournament, but the focus inevitably shifted to Nadal. Understanding the context, a reporter prefaced her question with an apology, saying:

"Sorry, it's another Rafa question."

Medvedev responded with a smile and gave a light-hearted reply:

"No problem. It's normal."

Rafael Nadal, who turns 38 during the tournament, is unseeded at the French Open due to his low ranking. The Spaniard is set to play the French Open for one last time before retiring, having won a record 14 men’s singles titles.

Nadal, who has been struggling with injuries and a loss of form this season, was drawn against the fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the opening match, a rematch of their 2022 semifinal that was cut short by the latter’s ankle injury.

Nadal holds a 7-3 winning head-to-head record against Zverev, with five of those victories coming on clay.

"I'm happy not to be the one playing Rafael Nadal" - Daniil Medvedev on Spaniard facing Alexander Zverev in French Open 1R

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open

Daniil Medvedev commented on Alexander Zverev facing Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 French Open.

During his pre-tournament press conference, Medvedev said that playing the former World No. 1 at the French Open is a great opportunity but less ideal in the opening round.

"It is a great event to play against Rafa [Nadal] at Roland Garros, but it is a tough draw, it is reality," Medvedev said (via Punto de Break).

"I would say that really if you face him in the third or fourth round now that he has no ranking, it seems normal that it is something that could happen. The first round would be tough against someone who has won 14 titles here, but it could be an interesting combination," he added.

The 28-year-old also stated that he had practiced with the Spaniard and noticed that the latter was in better shape than ever despite his injury-laden season.

"I trained with Rafa yesterday and he played quite well, much better than what I saw in Rome and Madrid. But training and playing a game is different," the Russian said.

Medvedev then confessed that he was "happy" to avoid the Spaniard in the first round in Paris and that he was not afraid to say it.

"I'm going to be there watching the game and I'm not ashamed to say that I'm happy not to be the one playing with him in the first round," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev has only defeated Rafael Nadal once on the ATP tour out of their six meetings.

