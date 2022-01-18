Watch: Daniil Medvedev says Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win AO "because he has 20 Grand Slams"

Daniil Medvedev began his quest for a maiden Australian Open title with a win over Henri Laaksonen in the first round on Tuesday. After his win, Medvedev appeared on the 'Cube' - a post-match show hosted by Eurosport, where he played down his tag as tournament favorite.

When asked if he considers himself the favorite to win the title in Melbourne, Medvedev admitted that he usually considers the top-ranked player the title favorite. But to alleviate the pressure off his shoulders, the Russian cheekily put forth Rafael Nadal's name as the favorite.

"Well, I always say that you know, whoever is the highest rank is the favorite so this time I'm gonna go with Rafa because he has 20 Grand Slams (laughs)," Medvedev said.

Mats Wilander, who was present on the show, burst out laughing at the Russian's response, calling it a "smart choice."

The Russian's hardcourt performances have arguably been on par with Novak Djokovic's in recent years, and he proved his Grand Slam-winning credentials by lifting the US Open last year.

As such, bookies and experts consider Medvedev the favorite to win the 2022 Australian Open, especially since Djokovic is no longer part of the field. As World No. 2, the Russian is also the top-ranked player at the event.

Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in second round, while Rafael Nadal will take on Yannick Hanfmann

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal both posted straight-set wins in their respective first-round matches. Nadal beat Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, while Medvedev defeated Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(3).

While the Spaniard was slated to meet Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, the home favorite was knocked out by Yannick Hanfmann, who will be Nadal's second-round opponent.

Medvedev, meanwhile, will face the mercurial Nick Kyrgios in the second round in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter. Kyrgios overcame Liam Broady on Tuesday, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

The 26-year-old will be quite pleased with his performance, given he recently recovered from COVID while also struggling for form in recent months. Interestingly, Kyrgios has a 100% record against the World No. 2, having beaten him in both their previous encounters - Washington and Rome in 2019.

But the Aussie is unlikely to make it three wins in a row given that the Russian is the best hardcourter in the business alongside Djokovic.

Medvedev and Nadal cannot face each other until the finals, given that they are in opposite halves of the draw.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala