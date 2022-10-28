Watch: Daniil Medvedev responds to fans booing after his victory over Dominic Thiem at Vienna Open

Daniil Medvedev faced the ire of fans after he defeated home favorite Dominic Thiem in the second round of the Vienna Open.

Thiem missed nine months on the tour due to a wrist injury he sustained in June last year. He returned to the circuit in March, but he couldn’t make a strong comeback. He faced seven consecutive first-round exits and his rankings dropped to No. 274.

He has, however, shown massive improvement recently with a semifinal finish in Antwerp last week. He won the first round of the 2022 Vienna Open 2022, beating World No. 30 Tommy Paul 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6). While fans were happy to see the ‘vintage Thiem’ back, the happiness did not last long as Medvedev played spoilsport.

The former World No. 1 put an end to Thiem's Vienna Open dream, winning 6-3, 6-3 to eliminate the home favorite. The crowd, understandably, was fully behind their countryman. They did their best to support their Austrian star when he was 2-5, 3-6 down. At one point, they even cheered for Medvedev’s double fault, to which the Russian replied by sticking his tongue out.

He was then booed by the crowd when he approached Thiem at the net after the match to shake hands. Medvedev, in response, put his thumbs up to the spectators.

The World No. 4 later took to social media to praise Thiem for his performance.

"Very tough match today. Great to see Dominic Thiem playing at such level again. Never easy to play him. Happy with the win today. On to the quarters," Daniil Medvedev tweeted.

"I am quite a cold person, and then I felt so many good emotions" - Daniil Medvedev on the birth of his first child

Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria gave birth to a baby girl on October 14, 2022. The 2018 US Open Champion shared a picture of his first child on social media, captioning the post:

“14.10.2022 Welcome to the world baby girl.”

In an interview with ATP, the Russian stated that he felt many "good emotions" following the birth of his daughter.

“Lot of emotions I thought I was not able to feel. I was not able to feel. Not able to feel like this because I am quite a cold person, and then I felt so many good emotions that 'wow, I'm a sensible person. I can be a sensible person.' Lot of calm. Lot of good feelings,” he said.

Medvedev will be back in action on Friday when he takes on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open.

