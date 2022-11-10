WATCH: Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako share heartwarming beach vacation video

Top Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina and her athlete-girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako shared a heartwarming video of themselves enjoying each other's company on a beach.

The duo, who have been dating for a while, were seen having a good time at the beach at an undisclosed location. Zabiiako, a renowned figure skater, took to Twitter to post a video of them at the beach and captioned it as "Paradise".

"Paradise 🌴 When she is close 💛 @DKasatkina," she tweeted.

The tweet went viral with several thousand views. Daria Kasatkina replied to the post with heart emoticons.

In July last year, Kasatkina announced that she was gay and confirmed her relationship with Zabiiakoi in an interview with a Russian blogger on YouTube.

"It's just important to be happy, to be open. To be yourself is the most important and this is what happened to me. I'm really happy with how it goes, with the way everything is going. I'm just happy this way and blessed. Thanks to the people who support me and who were always with me," she had said.

Daria Kasatkina "super disappointed" with underwhelming WTA Finals campaign

Daria Kasatkina in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Daria Kasatkina's WTA Finals sojourn came crashing down after a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) loss to Caroline Garcia last weekend.

Speaking in her post-match interview, Kasatkina stated that she was disappointed with the outcome but that she had to look at things objectively since 2022 had been her "best year on the WTA tour."

“Of course, now I hate everything. Super disappointed, I don’t want to do anything. Of course, I have to be objective and I have to say this season was the best in my career. Honestly, at the beginning of the season, if you tell me that I’m going to be here now sitting, I would probably not trust you,” said Kasatkina.

Her girlfriend and partner Natalia Zabiiako was also present at the year-end championships and the Russian tennis player was never short of motivation from the sidelines. She, however, lost steam when it mattered and lost the match to Garcia.

Kasatkina went on to point out that there was a difference of just a point or two between her and Garcia throughout the tiebreak, which ended up deciding the outcome of the encounter.

“One or two points, obviously, in the tiebreak,” she said. “I think level was pretty close. Third set, wasn’t a big difference between us. When you don’t want to lose, you squeeze everything you have, everything that’s left in your tank, so this is what I was doing. Now, I feel absolutely empty," Kasatkina added.

