Denis Shapovalov's frustrations boiled over during his third-round match at the French Open against Hubert Hurkacz on Friday, May 31. The Canadian repeatedly bashed himself on the face with the frame of his racquet after losing a crucial point to the Pole in the second set.

Shapovalov had lost the first set 3-6, but was leading 4-3 in the second. However, in the eighth game of the second set, with the score at 40-40, the former World No. 10 hit a wayward shot, which landed out, handing the advantage to Hurkacz. At this point, Shapovalov completely lost his composure, and proceeded to take his anger out on himself.

Ultimately, Hurkacz won the second set 7-6(0), and Shapovalov was left with a mountain to climb. The Pole established a 2-1 lead in the third set as well. However, rain disrupted proceedings, as it so often has this year at the French Open, and officials were eventually left with no choice but to suspend the match.

The remainder of the match is set to be played out on Saturday, June 1.

Denis Shapovalov took to social media to express his annoyance at chair umpire after Geneva Open 2R loss

Denis Shapovalov featured at the Geneva Open before making his way to Paris for the French Open. In Geneva, the Canadian suffered a 7-6(7), 6(4)-7, 3-6 second-round loss to No. 6 seed Tallon Griekspoor.

During the match, one of the decisions made by the presiding chair umpire angered Shapovalov. The moment came in the third and deciding set of the match, when the Canadian failed to return a Griekspoor serve that had landed out. The umpire erred by awarding the point to the Dutchman, and Shapovalov was livid.

Later, the former World No. 10 took to social media to prove that he was right and the umpire was wrong. He posted two stills of Griekspoor's serve on X, which showed the ball landing out. Shapovalov captioned his post:

"Out"

If the Canadian manages to stage a comeback and defeat Hurkacz, he will face either tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov or Zizou Bergs in the fourth round of the French Open. If Denis Shapovalov loses, it will be his 14th defeat of the 2024 season from 24 matches.