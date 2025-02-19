WATCH: Disturbing scenes as Hamad Medjedovic injures himself in a full split reminiscent of Novak Djokovic before stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas in Doha

Hamad Medjedovic sustained a severe hamstring injury while attempting a full split, reminiscent of 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic. The incident occurred during the Serb's first-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 Qatar Open.

The match was intense from the start, with Medjedovic edging out a tight first set in a tiebreak. Tsitsipas responded with a strong 7-5 win in the second set. The final set remained tightly contested, during which the 21-year-old Serb sustained a leg injury.

Medjedovic tumbled to the ground, gripping his hamstring after an awkward slide along the baseline forced his legs into an extreme split. The stretch was strikingly similar to Novak Djokovic’s signature move, which he has often used to reach impossible shots. Notably, in the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, the 37-year-old produced an astonishing winner while executing a full-stretch split to his backhand side.

Watch the clip below:

Despite limping through the final 20 minutes, Medjedovic secured a remarkable 7-6(5) win in the decisive set, eliminating Tsitsipas in a stunning upset. This marked Medjedovic's first victory over Tsitsipas, leveling their head-to-head at 1-1. Their previous meeting came at last year’s Swiss Open, where the Greek claimed a commanding 7-6(6), 6-3 win.

Hamad Medjedovic will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Qatar Open 2025

Hamad Medjedovic at ATP 250 Marseille - Open 13 Provence - Image Source: Getty

Hamad Medjedovic has booked his spot in the second round of the 2025 Qatar Open, where he will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime had a challenging start to his Qatar Open campaign, battling past French qualifier Quentin Halys in the first-round match on Tuesday, February 19. Halys made an early statement, breaking the Canadian in the final game to take the first set 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime quickly turned the momentum in his favor, securing an early break in the second set. He later fought off two break points before sealing the set with a decisive ace. The final set culminated in a tiebreak, and the Canadian delivered a commanding performance to close the match 7-6(2).

Both players showcased impressive serving, with Auger-Aliassime tallying 13 aces to Halys' 12. The win improved the World No. 23's head-to-head record against Halys to 2-0. The second-round clash would be Auger-Aliassime's first against Hamad Medjedovic.

The winner between Medjedovic and Auger-Aliassime will face either fourth seed Daniil Medvedev or Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals. Medjedovic seeks his first title of the season in Qatar, while Auger-Aliassime aims for his third after victories in Adelaide and Montpellier.

