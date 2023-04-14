Watch: Dominic Thiem features in latest Bank Austria commercial 

Brand ambassador for Bank Austria Dominic Thiem recently featured in a short commercial for the organization.

Thiem entered into a partnership with Bank Austria, owned by UniCredit, back in 2017. Since then, the former World No. 3 has featured in several advertising campaigns for the company.

In his latest commercial, Thiem endorsed their contactless cards, highlighting the significance of contactless payments in the current world.

Taking to social media, Thiem himself shared a video of the commercial. He stated that the advert was 'one of the coolest projects' he had ever worked on and expressed gratitude towards the team behind it.

"I can honestly say this was one of the coolest projects I’ve ever had the pleasure of working on. It was a great day as always. Thanks to the whole team! #BankAustria," Thiem wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Bank Austria, Thiem is part of several other endorsement campaigns. Since 2018, the Austrian has endorsed Red Bull, with the player himself often spotted consuming their energy drinks on court.

Thiem became the brand ambassador for Duravit, a bathroom manufacturer, in 2020. He also signed a partnership with Neoh, a protein bar-making company, the following year.

Thiem last played at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he ousted Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4 in the opener before losing to sixth-seeded Holger Rune in the second round.

Reflecting on his campaign at the Masters event, Thiem stated that he is leaving for the next tournament with a 'good feeling' despite admitting that several aspects of his game have to be improved.

"There are still many things that need to be improved, but I leave Monte Carlo with a good feeling. On to the next one," Thiem wrote on Instagram.

Dominic Thiem set to re-enter top 100 of ATP rankings

Dominic Thiem at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

With reasonable results in recent times, Dominic Thiem will once again crack into the top 100 of the ATP rankings after the update on Monday (April 17). With his improved ranking, the Austrian will receive a direct entry to the 2023 French Open main draw as well.

The start of the season saw Thiem endure an opening-round exit in six tournaments. However, at the recently concluded Estoril Open and Monte-Carlo Masters, the former US Open champion put out decent performances, producing three wins across five matches.

Dominic Thiem will next compete at the BMW Open in Munich, which is set to commence on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes