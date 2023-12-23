Watch: Elena Rybakina dances to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" at the World Tennis League

Elena Rybakina is currently competing in the World Tennis League (WTL) in the UAE. She was recently captured dancing to Taylor Swift's popular hit "Shake It Off."

Rybakina is a member of Team Falcons, alongside Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal, and Sorana Cirstea. The WTL features 16 players divided into four teams, engaging in a round-robin format.

The WTL started on Thursday, December 21, and has been a mix of glamour, entertainment, and sport. The organizers of the tournament also brought in music stars like 50 Cent, Jeremih, Akon, Ne-Yo, and others to entertain fans after the games at the Etihad Arena.

A video of Rybakina was recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. It featured the Kazakh player, dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song "Shake It Off" during the Falcons' game against the Kites.

The WTL is an exhibition tournament not affiliated with the ATP or the WTA. The 2023 edition is the second installment of the tournament.

The inaugural edition was won by Team Hawks, which consisted of Alexander Zverev, Elena Rybakina, Dominic Thiem, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

They defeated Team Kites, consisting of Félix Auger-Aliassime, Iga Świątek, Holger Rune, and Sania Mirza in the final with a score of 32-25.

Elena Rybakina's 2023 Australian Open campaign

Elena Rybakina had one of her best seasons ever this year. She achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 in June and finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old dazzled in Melbourne. She started by defeating Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round and then beat Kaja Juvan, Danielle Collins, and Iga Świątek in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

Rybakina then defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal and Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal to set up a title clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite losing the first set, Sabalenka downed Rybakina in the final of the 2023 Australian Open to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Besides her runner-up finish at the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina also clinched two Masters titles during the season – Indian Wells and the Italian Open.

At the Italian Open, en route to the final, she sailed past Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya, Markéta Vondroušová, Iga Świątek, and Jeļena Ostapenko. In the final, she defeated Ukrainian tennis star Anhelina Kalinina.

It was a smooth sail at Indian Wells Masters as well. En route to the final, she defeated Sofia Kenin, Paula Badosa, Varvara Gracheva, Karolína Muchová, and Iga Świątek. In the final, she faced a familiar foe in Aryna Sabalenka, a rematch of the Australian Open final. Elena Rybakina won in straight sets to clinch the title.