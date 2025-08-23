WATCH: Elena Rybakina, Daria Kasatkina & fiancee Natalia, Eugenie Bouchard & other WTA stars turn heads at 'Taste of Tennis' event ahead of US Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:18 GMT
Elena Rybakina, Daria Kasatkina & fiancee Natalia, Eugenie Bouchard & other WTA stars turn heads at 'Taste of Tennis' event ahead of US Open. Credit: GETTY

The annual "Taste of Tennis" brought several players, including Elena Rybakina, Daria Kasatkina & fiancée Natalia, Eugenie Bouchard, together in New York City ahead of the 2025 US Open. Several top WTA stars walked the red carpet with their glamorous outfits.

On Friday, WTA's official Instagram page compiled a reel where they captured the entries of top tennis stars arriving for the event. Players who can be seen in this reel include Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Jelena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina, Genie Bouchard, Clervie Magloire Ngounoue, Katerina Siniakova, Victoria Mboko and Eva Lys.

Elena Rybakina arrived on the red carpet in a neutral-toned fitted dress paired with cream loafers. Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina arrived with her fiancée, Natalia Zabiiako, embracing a coordinated casual-chic look.

also-read-trending Trending

The couple held an oversized tennis ball with "Taste of Tennis" written over it while smiling for the cameras. Moreover, former world No. 5 and fan-favorite Eugenie Bouchard arrived with a casual look.

It was the 25th anniversary of the "Taste of Tennis" event, which was celebrated on Thursday at Aqua New York in the Flatiron District. Judi and Penny Lerner's annual event has become a ground for a modest gathering of several tennis stars ahead of the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Elena Rybakina could be a formidable contender at the 2025 US Open says former tennis player

Former tennis star Andy Roddick predicted Elena Rybakina's potential in the upcoming US Open. While analyzing her tough draw comprising World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Roddick made a bold prediction in favor of Rybakina on his "Served with Andy Roddick podcast."

"This is where I get stuck because in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, I think I want to take Rybakina right now," Roddick said. "For Rybakina to get to the semis, where I want her to get to, she has to get through Paolini and Sabalenka, hypothetically back-to-back, so it's like, 'Do I hedge and put Sabalenka in the semis just because I like that path a little bit better?' I don't know, I have Rybakina in the semifinals."
Roddick further said that whenever he has predicted Sabalenka to win, the Belarusian has come up short. Thus, this time, he said he might be doing a favor to the World No. 1 by taking Rybakina to win over her in a potential matchup in the 2025 US Open.

Elena Rybakina has drawn Julieta Pareja in the first round, and it only gets tougher from here. She could face opponents like Jasmine Paolini or Mirra Andreeva and could get matched up against favorites like Aryna Sabalenka in the later rounds.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
