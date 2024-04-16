WATCH: Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu all smiles as they arrive in Stuttgart for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu landed in Stuttgart to open their respective Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 campaigns. In short clips on social media, the players can be seen smiling and waving at the camera upon their arrival.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix's official channel posted a short clip of Emma Raducanu on X. The clip began with the Briton smiling and apparently walking towards an arrival desk. She can be seen donning an all-white outfit with a beige jacket.

The clip ended with Raducanu waving with one hand and holding on to her Nike luggage with the other.

"Porsche Brand Ambassador @EmmaRaducanu is in the house!" they captioned the clip on X.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix also posted a clip of Rybakina, where she can be seen collecting her luggage from a van. Dressed in all black, the Kazakh carried her Yonex gear on her back. The channel used a waving hand emoji and wrote:

"Elena #Rybakina just arrived to Stuttgart!"

Both players will be vying for their maiden Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year. Last year, Raducanu exited the tournament in the opening round against Jelena Ostapenko. Elena Rybakina made a Round of 16 run last year, cut short by Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina set to begin respective Porsche Tennis Grand Prix campaigns in Stuttgart

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Miami Open

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will clash with Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after receiving a first-round bye. The encounter will take place on Wednesday, April 17.

Rybakina will come into the match after a stellar run to the final at the 2024 Miami Open, where she lost to eventual champion Danielle Collins.

Kudermetova will come into the match fresh off her previous round victory over Barbora Krejcikova. It was an incredible win for the Russian, who rallied from a set down to close the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in her favor in over 3 hours.

Emma Raducanu plays for Great Britain at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup

Wildcards Emma Raducanu and Angelique Kerber will clash in the Round of 32 at the tournament on Wednesday, April 17.

The Briton was last seen on-court representing her home team at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup. After injury setbacks, the 2021 US Open champion was back in her element as she led her team to the final of the event. 2015 and 2016 title-winner Kerber will be playing her first match at the event since 2022.

