WATCH: Emma Raducanu gets distracted by Carlos Alcaraz and his brother Alvaro in adorable moment at US Open 2025

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:38 GMT
2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcarz at the US Open mixed doubles tournament - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are currently gearing up for their singles matches at the US Open, and in a recent clip, the Brit was seen getting distracted by the Spaniard and his brother, Alvaro, amid her training. The event is slated to commence on August 24 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Raducanu and Alcaraz were last seen in action at the US Open's mixed doubles tournament alongside each other. They competed against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round, but they fell short of progressing further after their opponents dominated the round with a 4-2, 4-2 win. Following this upset, the duo are currently training for their singles matches at the US Open.

A video recently made rounds over the internet, where Raducanu was seen getting distracted by Alcaraz and his brother, Alvaro. They walked out of the court amid her practice session, and the Brit was seen looking at them in the middle of her serve. One of the users on X uploaded a video of this moment on the platform:

Emma Raducanu will be playing qualifiers in her opening match at this year's US Open, and she will have to wait for the completion of the qualifying tournament before getting her first-round opponent allotted. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be locking horns with Reilly Opelka in the first round of the event.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about giving up his rest to play US Open mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu

After winning the Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz sat for a press conference, where he opened up about being scheduled to immediately compete at the US Open mixed doubles tournament the next day alongside Emma Raducanu.

Making his feelings known about giving up his rest and playing the next day, he said that he was excited to be on court with the Brit. Referring to the new concept of the mixed doubles, he said in the post-match press conference:

"I think it is good. I mean the scheduling is not the best to be honest playing tomorrow. But the concept and on tournament of a mixed doubles, I just loved it. It's going to be new for me, which I love. I am gonna have so much fun playing there with Emma [Raducanu]," said Carlos Alcaraz.
He added:

"I will try to be my best tomorrow after the trip to New York and probably gonna sleep late. But I would try to put my best tennis just to help Emma win."

Ahead of the Cincinnati Open, Carlos Alcaraz reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships, where he squared off against Jannik Sinner on July 13 on Center Court. Sinner dominated the match and claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Edited by Luke Koshi
