Watch: Emma Raducanu hopes to visit the hospital she was born in ahead of the National Bank Open in Toronto

British tennis star Emma Raducanu expressed her intent to pay a visit to the hospital that delivered her, North York General Hospital. The 19-year-old spoke at a recent press conference in the build-up to the National Bank Open set to take place in Toronto on the next stop of the WTA1000 Tour.

Raducano and her family moved from Canada to Great Britain when she was only two years old and she now possesses both Canadian and British citizenship. With this being her first time back in Toronto since moving to the UK, Raducano was asked at the press conference about the places that she would be hoping to visit.

Raducanu mentioned that she wanted to visit the hospital that delivered her, adding that the doctor who delivered her shared the same birthday as well.

The tennis star also mentioned that she would like to visit her old house in Toronto, which is close to the hotel that she will be staying in for the duration of the tournament.

"I used to live downtown, actually pretty near the hotel and yeah I'll just go check it out," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu will be aiming for victory at National Bank Open in Toronto

Emma Raducanu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Emma Raducanu will be hoping to make a good impression upon her return to the city she was born in. The young tennis star will be competing in the National Bank Open in Toronto as part of the North American hardcourt swing.

The 19-year-old currently sits in 10th place in the WTA rankings and is coming off a quarterfinal defeat to Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Raducanu has not had a smooth ride this season, with her win-loss record standing at a medicore 11 wins and 13 losses - with 55% of her victories occurring on clay. Incidentally, the Brit had never played on claycourts prior to the 2022 season and performed quite well on the surface.

The 19-year-old teenage sensation did not get past the second round in any of the three Majors she has participated in this season and has only reached two quarterfinals on the WTA tour in Washington DC and Stuttgart on clay.

The ninth seed will take on defending champion Camila Giorgi in the first round of the National Bank Open on Monday.

