WATCH: Emma Raducanu makes a joke about her skillset ahead of her US Open defense

Emma Raducanu revealed that she only possesses one trick shot in her tennis armory. While doing a video for HSBC, the British superstar is seen hitting her backhand down the line to dislodge a can of tennis balls.

She successfully completed the challenge but in her caption on her post, she joked that her backhand down the line is the only trick shot that she has

"bh line is the closest to a trick shot I’ve got," said Raducanu.

"I'd like to see with Emma Raducanu that she really develops this one shot where everybody is afraid so you can say, ok, this is her signature shot" - Barbara Schett

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts against Jessica Pegula atWestern & Southern Open - Day 6

Former Austrian tennis player Barbara Schett revealed that she believes the US Open champion needs to have a signature shot of her own. The Brit has a very consistent baseline game consisting of powerful groundstrokes but she does not have a trademark shot that separates her from the rest.

“That's what I'd like to see with Emma Raducanu, that she really develops this one shot where everybody is afraid so you can say, ‘ok, this is her signature shot’. She doesn't have that yet," said the former tennis pro. “Don't forget she's still only 19 years of age so she still has so much time to develop," said she added.

"Serena Williams could be the mother of Emma Raducanu. So just give her a little bit of time and I'm sure she has very good opportunities to win another Grand Slam title.” said Scheet on Eurosport.

Schett gave the example of Serena Williams and how everyone fears her groundstrokes and serve.

“When she played that match against Serena Williams, you could see Serena still has those weapons, even though she made a lot of unforced errors because she's not at her best anymore,” said Schett.

The Brit will next play at the US Open in New York, where she is the defending champion after making a breakthrough last season. Since winning the title at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has struggled to find consistent results on the tour. She is currently 13-15 for the season in 2022.

Raducanu will hope that she finds her past form before heading to New York that took her to glory last year.

