WATCH: Emma Raducanu's Singapore tour in a stunning Vespa before commencing 2023 season

Emma Raducanu had the time of her life in Singapore during her 2022 off-season. The British tennis player, who has previously revealed that the south-east Asian island city was her favorite place in the world to train for tennis, enjoyed a tour of the city on a stylish ride.

The 20-year-old had a fun day sight-seeing in a stunning red Vespa sidecar, calling it "the best thing in Singapore." She also met and clicked pictures with a few fans.

"It’s really fun. I’m having a great time. It’s the best view," Emma Raducanu said during her day out.

Earlier, Emma Raducanu had shared a few pictures from her trip to Singapore with fans on social media, and suggested that visiting the city was a must.

"Singaporeeee, round 2! Spent most of it so far recovering to 100%, but nice to switch off and explore the fun things this city in nature has to offer. I love it here. A must!!" she remarked.

Emma Raducanu praises the hospitality at Auckland’s ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu will look to make a strong start to 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Emma Raducanu, who had a rough 2022 season after making a mark in tennis by winning the historic 2021 US Open, said that she was excited to commence her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland between January 2-8.

"I'm looking forward to (starting the year in New Zealand)," the Brit said at a press conference in Auckland on Saturday.

The former World No. 10 was impressed with the beauty of the country and the kindness of the people. She further praised the tournament's standards and called it “one of the best tournaments on the calendar.”

"It's such a beautiful place. I've heard so many great things about New Zealand. The people are really friendly. I've never spent much time over this side of the world. It's pretty far. But it's so nice over here," Raducanu said, "I was obviously very excited when I heard I was coming here and I've definitely experienced it."

"I've heard the quality of the tournament, the way they treat the players, the hospitality and everything is right up there with one of the best tournaments on the calendar," she added.

The Brit also spoke positively of her partnership with new coach Sebastian Sachs, after having had a hard time creating a long-term collaboration with the coaching team in 2022.

"It's going really well. He's got really high standards, which is a good thing. I like that," she noted, "But at the same time, he's smart about it. It's very much controlled and thought through."

