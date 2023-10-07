Watch: Emma Raducanu shows her behind-the-scenes preparation before stepping out in style as a Dior ambassador for Paris Fashion Week

Emma Raducanu was featured in a behind-the-scenes video by fashion publication, Vogue. The Briton was seen getting ready for an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as brand ambassador for Christian Dior.

Raducanu signed up with the designer brand in 2021 after she clinched her maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open. The 20-year-old is the face of Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collection. She also an ambassador for the brand’s skincare and makeup offering.

In the video by Vogue Plus, Raducanu looked directly into the camera and invited the viewers to be a part of her experience of attending the Paris Fashion Week.

The video begins with Raducanu showcasing her Dior invite and expressing her enthusiasm on receiving it.

"This is my Dior invite to the show later and Im really excited to go because the shows that I have been to previously have been done so well, and the music. So I'm really excited to see how the theme is this year," she said in the video.

She showed off her final look - a black and white dress with black boots - as she stepped out of the hotel. The video ended with Raducanu interacting with fans and the media before heading inside the venue.

Emma Raducanu gears up for comeback in 2024 season

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu has missed most of her 2023 season battling with injuries. The former World No. 10 underwent surgeries in her ankle and both wrists. She is currently in recovery.

The only Grand Slam that Raducanu played was this season was the Australian Open in the beginning of the year. She sailed past Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, but fell to Coco Gauff in the second round.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, the former US Open. champion spoke of her plans to retun to the game. She shared that while it was tough to watch the remaining three Grand Slams of the season pass by, she needed to focus on her recovery.

"Next season I'll be back," she said in her interview with BBC Sport. "This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery."

Being out of action due to injury and playing only 10 matches this season, Raducanu is currently ranked outside the Top 200.