WATCH: Emotional Carlos Alcaraz melts into his mom & dad's arms like a child after incredible Italian Open win

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a sensational performance to win the 2025 Italian Open title, beating archrival Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday, April 18. Moments after his triumph, he melted into his mother and father's arms, who were cheering him on throughout the match.
Alcaraz defeated Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1 to capture his first title in Rome, adding another prestigious claycourt trophy to his growing collection just ahead of Roland Garros. He has now beaten Sinner four times in a row and remains the only player to defeat the Italian more than once since the beginning of last year.
The win holds even more significance for him, as there were doubts about his participation in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament due to injury concerns in Barcelona. Those concerns led to his withdrawal from Madrid, but he decided to push through and compete in the Italian capital, which clearly paid off.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his triumph in a heartfelt way, embracing the moment with his team and parents, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia Escandón. While his father is a regular presence during his matches, his mother is rarely seen in the crowd, which made the moment even more special.
The 22-year-old took a moment to soak it all in before turning to hug each of his parents separately, which can be seen below:
Jannik Sinner’s mother, Siglinde, and father, Hanspeter, were also in attendance.
Carlos Alcaraz "proud" of himself after winning Italian Open
Carlos Alcaraz was visibly thrilled after his incredible triumph at the Italian Open against Jannik Sinner. Following the victory, he took time for an interview, where he shared how proud he was of himself, not just for winning, but for the way he approached the match both mentally and physically.
Alcaraz said:
“I’m proud of myself and the way I approached the game and the match. Mentally, in terms of hitting shots.. tactically I think I did it pretty well. I didn’t do a rollercoaster. I maintained my good level the whole match. So I’m really proud of everything I've done today.”
The Spaniard also made it clear that his full focus is now on Paris, with the French Open kicking off on May 25. As the defending champion, he will be aiming to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title there.
"All eyes are on Paris right now. Everyone is focused on that tournament. Beating Jannik, winning Rome.. both things together give you great confidence coming to Paris," Carlos Alcaraz said.
"I’m just really happy. I’m gonna enjoy this moment with my family, team, and friends who came from home. A few days of resting just to realize what I’ve achieved. That’s important as well. Then my focus is on Roland Garros," he added.