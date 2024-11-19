WATCH: Emotional Iga Swiatek consoled by team Poland as she ends 2024 season with heartbreaking loss to Italy in Billie Jean King Cup SF

Iga Swiatek was brought to tears after Team Poland's heartbreaking semifinal loss to Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup. The World No. 2 was later consoled by her teammates on the sidelines.

Italy's Lucia Bronzetti set the tone against Magda Linette, taking the first set 6-4. She then triumphed in a tightly contested second-set tiebreak, winning 7-6(3), to secure an early lead for her team.

The Italians carried their momentum into the second singles tie, where Swiatek faced Jasmine Paolini. Paolini claimed the first set 6-3, but the World No. 2 staged a strong comeback, winning 6-4, 6-4, and sealing victory after 2 hours and 36 minutes.

With the scores tied, the doubles clash became decisive as Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini faced Katarzyna Kawa and Iga Swiatek. The Italians saved three set points in the opener and mounted a stunning comeback from 5-1 down in the second set to secure a 7-5, 7-5 victory, advancing to the final for the seventh time in the tournament's history.

Ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals, Iga Swiatek vowed to give her all for Poland on the court. However, her efforts fell short this time. After the emotional setback, Swiatek was seen in tears on the bench, comforted by her teammates. Watch the clip shared by a fan on X

Iga Swiatek was moved to tears after Poland's loss to Germany in the United Cup 2024 final

Earlier in January, Iga Swiatek was brought to tears as Poland suffered a 1-2 defeat to Germany in the 2024 United Cup final in Australia.

Swiatek got Poland off to a strong start with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over Angelique Kerber in women's singles. However, the second singles match saw World No. 2, Alexander Zverev, defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Swiatek and Hurkacz faced Laura Siegemund and Alexander Zverev in the deciding mixed-doubles match. The Germans took the opening set 6-4, but Poland responded by winning the second set 7-5. However, Team Poland couldn't hold off the Germans in the 10-point tiebreaker, losing 4-6, 7-5, 4-10.

Despite Team Poland's best efforts, they couldn't secure a win over Germany, leaving the five-time Grand Slam champion in tears.

Swiatek's determination to win has been evident on numerous occasions. As happened at the 2024 US Open, she made it to the quarterfinals but was visibly emotional after her defeat to home favorite Jessica Pegula.

