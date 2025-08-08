WATCH: Emotional Naomi Osaka snubs Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko with blunt response after heartbreaking loss

On Thursday, August 7, Naomi Osaka went down to teen sensation Victoria Mboko in the finals of the Canadian Open. After the match, a visibly upset Osaka delivered a short speech, thanking her team and the organizers but failing to mention Mboko.Osaka began her campaign in Montreal on a dominant note. She took down Ariana Arseneault in her opening round match, before edging past Liudmila Samsonova in a gruelling three-set battle. She then went on to dispose of Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson in straight games.However, the Japanese star was unable to pull off a similar display in the finals. As she took on Mboko, Naomi Osaka went down 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 over the course of three games. In her post match speech, the emotional 27-year-old issued a blunt response about her heartbreaking loss, saying,“I don’t really wanna take up too much time. I’ll just say thank you to everyone. Thank you to my team, the ball kids, organizers, &amp; volunteers. I hope you guys had a good night.”Watch a video of the moment below:Despite her heartbreak in the finals, Osaka's heroics in Montreal assure her a rise in the rankings and a seeding at the US Open.Naomi Osaka set to return to action at the Cincinnati OpenOsaka in action at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)Despite her heartbreak in the finals, Noami Osaka's run at the Canadian Open marks the best performance she has delivered at a big event in a long time. The four-time Grand Slam champion let go of coach Patrick Mouratoglou shortly before the event, and joined forces with Tomasz Wiktorowski, who happens to be Iga Swiatek's former coach.In Canada, Osaka notches severely impressive wins, including her clinical display against Clara Tauson in the semifinals.Now, the 27-year-old is scheduled to return to action at the Cincinnati Open. Her run in Montreal resulted in a bye in her opening round match, and she will be taking on 20th seed Linda Noskova for her second round encounter. The duo have never played each other before.If Osaka claims a win over Noskova, she will likely run into Elina Svitolina for her third round match.After her impressive display at the Canadian Open, fans will be curious to see if Naomi Osaka can maintain this momentum and get back to her winning ways in the hard court swing.