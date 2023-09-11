Novak Djokovic, who scripted history by bagging his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open following a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev, chose to begin his celebrations with daughter Tara and the rest of his family.

Djokovic will rise to become the new World No. 1 on Monday, September 11, as he won a fourth title at Flushing Meadows and a third Grand Slam title this year after having reigned supreme at the Australian Open and the French Open.

In what was an adorable moment following the match, an emotional Djokovic rushed over to embrace his daughter in the midst of the celebrations at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Novak Djokovic hugs his daughter after winning his 24th Grand Slam at the US Open. It’s an emotional night for a true legend," The Tennis Letter wrote.

While his parents, wife Jelena, and son Stefan were spotted in the player's box, Tara was there in the stands. Scenes of jubilation then erupted when the iconic player was greeted by the rest of his family members and his coaching team.

The 36-year-old also paid tribute to the late American basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Djokovic donned a Black Mamba No. 24 jersey.

Following Sunday's win, Novak Djokovic has veered ahead in the Grand Slam race. Archrival Rafael Nadal has 22 Majors to his name while Swiss maestro Roger Federer has 20.

Djokovic has also drawn level with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles after his triumph in New York. At 36, he became the oldest US Open champion in the Open era.

The new World No. 1 was disallowed from entering the US last year owing to his vaccination status and thus had to miss the 2022 edition of the New York Major.

Novak Djokovic overcomes Daniil Medvedev despite displaying visible signs of fatigue during US Open final

Novak Djokovic with the US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic, who rarely displays signs of fatigue on the court, seemed to struggle as Daniil Medvedev attempted to prolong rallies during the second set.

For the most part, Djokovic held serve with ridiculous ease before making Medvedev toil by mixing up slices and drop shots. The Russian, however, chose to engage his older opponent in long baseline rallies even as Djokovic's legs appeared to fail him.

The visibly fatigued Serb had to fight to save the second set which lasted over 100 minutes, serving while down 5-6 (40-40), but managed to force a tie-break and come through with a razor-thin 7-6(5) margin.

After a medical timeout, Medvedev returned to the court only to find himself down 1-3 after being broken early in the third set. A double fault from the Serb allowed the 2021 US Champion to break back but he failed to capitalize.

Medvedev gave it his all but it was Novak Djokovic who captured his 14th Grand Slam title on hard courts.

