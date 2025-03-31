WATCH: Emotional scenes as Jakub Mensik hugs idol Novak Djokovic after falling to the ground in celebration over Miami Open triumph 

Jakub Mensik created history by defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2025 Miami Open final and winning the first Masters 1000 title of his career on Sunday, March 30. The 19-year-old marked the moment with a poignant celebration, falling to the ground before embracing the Serb.

Mensik won a hard-fought first set 7-6(4) and replicated the score in the second to secure his first Masters 1000 title. With this, Mensik became the second youngest to lift the Miami Open title after Carlos Alcaraz, who was 18 when he won in 2022.

Mensik was excited to face his idol Djokovic after defeating Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. The 19-year-old ended the final with a quick serve that Djokovic sent long. Overcome with emotion, Mensik dropped his racket and fell onto the court to celebrate. He then walked over to the six-time Miami Open champion and shared a warm embrace.

Watch the clip shared by Tennis TV below:

Tennis insider Jose Morgado also highlighted the "beautiful moment" on X.

Mensik secured 77% of his first serve points and faced just one break point in the match.

"There is no harder task in tennis than to beat him in the finals" - Jakub Mensik after defeating Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open 2025 final

Jakub Mensik at Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Jakub Mensik was seemingly delighted by his performance in the 2025 Miami Open final and called it the "biggest day" of his life. In his on-court post-match interview, Mensik expressed his happiness at managing his nerves against Djokovic.

"To be honest I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously. It was probably the biggest day of my life and I did super, which I'm really glad [about], to show the performance and keep the nerves outside of the court before the match. I feel just super happy and I think that the feelings will come later," he said (via ATP Tour).

The Czech acknowledged facing the Serb before and emphasized the difficulty of beating him in a final. He added:

"It was not the first time I've played against Novak. There is no harder task in tennis than to beat him in the finals. But of course I felt really great and it's my time, so I just tried to focus on the match like I did before in previous rounds."

With the win, Jakub Mensik evened his head-to-head record against the Serb at 1-1. Their previous encounter came in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, where Djokovic prevailed. The 37-year-old has to wait for his 100th ATP title.

