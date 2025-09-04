  • home icon
WATCH: Emotional scenes as Naomi Osaka's mother Tamaki breaks down in tears after Japanese achieves impressive feat by reaching US Open SF

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:21 GMT
Naomi Osaka reacts after beating Karolina Muchova to reach the 2025 US Open women
Naomi Osaka reacts after beating Karolina Muchova to reach the 2025 US Open women's singles semifinals (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka's mother Tamaki couldn't contain her tears after her former World No. 1 daughter produced yet another impressive display at the 2025 US Open to reach the hardcourt Major's semifinals. It's the first time the resurgent Japanese finds herself in the last four at Flushing Meadows since 2020, when she went on to win the title.

On Wednesday, September 3, Osaka squared off against the crafty Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic. The Japanese won the first set 6-4, and was made to work incredibly hard by the Czech in the second. However, ultimately, the four-time Major champion came through, clinching the second set 7-6(3).

In the immediate aftermath of the result, as Naomi Osaka herself briefly turned tearful before embracing Karolina Muchova at the net, the Japanese's mother Tamaki, watching on from the stands, shed tears as well. Watch the emotional moment below:

Back at the 2020 US Open, Osaka defeated two home hopes in Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady back-to-back in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively to reach the final. The Japanese locked horns with Victoria Azarenka at the last hurdle and beat the Belarusian 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win the hardcourt Major for the second time.

The former No. 1 also played at the 2021 and 2022 editions of the US Open, but her results spanning these tournaments were underwhelming. Osaka couldn't participate at the 2023 edition as at the time, she had very recently given birth to daughter Shai. Last year, the Japanese reached the second round, where Muchova ousted her from the event.

Naomi Osaka attended US Open two years ago as fan; Japanese delights in 'dream come true' moment after reaching 2025 SF

Karolina Muchova (left) and Naomi Osaka (right) embrace after the conclusion of their 2025 US Open women&#039;s singles quarterfinal match (Source: Getty)
Karolina Muchova (left) and Naomi Osaka (right) embrace after the conclusion of their 2025 US Open women's singles quarterfinal match (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka and her mother Tamaki were both in attendance at the 2023 US Open to watch Coco Gauff's semifinal victory against Karolina Muchova. Revisiting her deep desire to return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court while watching the match, Osaka said in her post-quarterfinal, on-court interview this time around:

"I was sitting up there watching and hoping that I could have the opportunity to play on this court again. So, yeah, this is like my dream is coming true."

Osaka is set to face home hope Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open semis, with the American having ousted World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the last eight.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

