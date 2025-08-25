  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Emotional scenes as Petra Kvitova breaks down in tears hugging husband after US Open heartbreak sends her into retirement

WATCH: Emotional scenes as Petra Kvitova breaks down in tears hugging husband after US Open heartbreak sends her into retirement

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 25, 2025 18:21 GMT
Petra Kvitova retires from professional tennis, hugs hisband - Image Source: Getty and X
Petra Kvitova retires from professional tennis, hugs hisband - Image Source: Getty and X

Petra Kvitova bid an emotional farewell to the Grandstand as she drew the curtain on her career at the US Open.

Ad

Kvitova faced a crushing 6-1, 6-0 loss to the French tennis pro, Diane Parry, in the first round of her 17th appearance at the New York Slam. She had a remarkable tennis career, with her first match in the WTA tour dating back to the Prague Open in 2007, where she entered as a wildcard.

The 35-year-old proceeded to win two Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. Reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in 2011, Kvitova won a total of 31 singles titles on the WTA tour and etched her name in the hearts of tennis fans all across the globe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the post-match interview, Kvitova extended thanks to the American gathering who witnessed the final minutes of her glorious career. A video compiling the best moments from her career was also screened at the court to acknowledge her achievements as she retired.

“Thank you guys for coming. I hoped I would put a better show today. It was really tough to know that it was maybe my last one. It was emotionally really tough. I’m not sure how I’m gonna talk right now...Thank you New York for an amazing grand slam," she said.
Ad

The Czech star was filled with sadness and shared a warm hug with her husband, Jiri Vanek, who has also been coaching her since 2016.

“Thank you to my husband and coach. Thank you to my agent. My family back home, my parents. They sacrificed a lot for me at the beginning. My ex coaches as well. Thank you. It’s been a long and amazing journey. Thank you very much,” added Kvitova.
Ad
Ad

Petra Kvitova won a bronze medal for the Czech Republic in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Petra Kvitova on her decision to retire from tennis

In an interview with the Guardian, just a few days before playing her first round match at the 2025 US Open, Petra Kvitova opened up on her changed priorities that influence her decision to retire. Kvitova took a maternity break from tennis in 2023 and gave birth to her son Petr in July 2024.

Ad
“I’m totally ready [to retire]. I’m not regretting anything. I still love tennis but everything else, waiting for the practices, waiting for the car, waiting for a match, it’s just tiring. And having a son, it’s a totally different life. I just want to spend more time with him as well,” said Petra Kvitova.

The Czech admitted having some regrets about not winning as many Grand Slams as she would have liked, but still remembers her almost two-decade-long career very fondly.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications