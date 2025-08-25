WATCH: Emotional scenes as Petra Kvitova breaks down in tears hugging husband after US Open heartbreak sends her into retirement

Petra Kvitova bid an emotional farewell to the Grandstand as she drew the curtain on her career at the US Open.Kvitova faced a crushing 6-1, 6-0 loss to the French tennis pro, Diane Parry, in the first round of her 17th appearance at the New York Slam. She had a remarkable tennis career, with her first match in the WTA tour dating back to the Prague Open in 2007, where she entered as a wildcard.The 35-year-old proceeded to win two Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. Reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in 2011, Kvitova won a total of 31 singles titles on the WTA tour and etched her name in the hearts of tennis fans all across the globe.At the post-match interview, Kvitova extended thanks to the American gathering who witnessed the final minutes of her glorious career. A video compiling the best moments from her career was also screened at the court to acknowledge her achievements as she retired.“Thank you guys for coming. I hoped I would put a better show today. It was really tough to know that it was maybe my last one. It was emotionally really tough. I’m not sure how I’m gonna talk right now...Thank you New York for an amazing grand slam,&quot; she said.The Czech star was filled with sadness and shared a warm hug with her husband, Jiri Vanek, who has also been coaching her since 2016.“Thank you to my husband and coach. Thank you to my agent. My family back home, my parents. They sacrificed a lot for me at the beginning. My ex coaches as well. Thank you. It’s been a long and amazing journey. Thank you very much,” added Kvitova.Petra Kvitova won a bronze medal for the Czech Republic in the 2016 Rio Olympics.Petra Kvitova on her decision to retire from tennisIn an interview with the Guardian, just a few days before playing her first round match at the 2025 US Open, Petra Kvitova opened up on her changed priorities that influence her decision to retire. Kvitova took a maternity break from tennis in 2023 and gave birth to her son Petr in July 2024.“I’m totally ready [to retire]. I’m not regretting anything. I still love tennis but everything else, waiting for the practices, waiting for the car, waiting for a match, it’s just tiring. And having a son, it’s a totally different life. I just want to spend more time with him as well,” said Petra Kvitova.The Czech admitted having some regrets about not winning as many Grand Slams as she would have liked, but still remembers her almost two-decade-long career very fondly.