WATCH: Eugenie Bouchard shares highlights from her time at the inaugural Netflix Slam ft. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz sighting

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared her highlights from the inaugural Netflix Slam.

The Canadian is currently juggling her life as a professional in two sports - Tennis and Pickleball. She made her debut as a pickleball professional earlier this year. Bouchard returned to tennis at the annual Dallas Women's Classic where she played Caroline Wozniacki.

Bouchard returned to the court once again for another exhibition event. The Canadian was a part of the inaugural Netflix Slam held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The tournament's main event featured a match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The exhibition not only featured current players but also some tennis greats as well as celebrities. Some of the tennis greats present were Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, David Ferrer, and many others, whereas, the celebrity guests included Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Charlize Theron to name a few.

The inaugural Netflix Slam was won by Carlos Alcaraz who came back from behind to defeat Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.

Eugenie Bouchard, who teamed up with Mike Bryan to face Asia Muhammad and Bob Bryan, took to Instagram where she posted a video montage that had her highlights from the event. The montage started with her preparing for the match and then went on to show some clips from her match.

Here is the video of Bouchard enjoying the main event match between the Spanish duo:

Eugenie Bouchard is yet to compete in a non-exhibition tennis match in 2024

Team Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Though Eugenie Bouchard has been a part of a few exhibition events this year - the Netflix Slam and The Dallas Women's Classic, the Canadian is yet to compete in an official match.

Bouchard ended 2023 on a high when her stunning performances helped Team Canada to their first-ever Billie Jean King Cup Title. She won both her group-stage matches alongside her doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski which led to Team Canada topping the table before eventually going on to lift the Title.

On the WTA Tour, the Canadian's most recent appearance came at the 2023 Guadalajara Open where she was defeated by Veronika Kudermetova in the second round in a three-setter. She also entered herself in doubles alongside Maria Fernanda Navarro Olivia but lost in the first round.

Eugenie Bouchard is currently ranked 303 in singles.