WATCH: Eugenie Bouchard trains hard ahead of the 2023 season

Eugenie Bouchard has been actively working on her offseason in preparation for the 2023 season. Bouchard is slated to participate in the World Tennis League's inaugural tournament, which will take place in Dubai from December 19 to December 24. She will represent Team Kites, which will feature Sania Mirza, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Holger Rune, and Iga Swiatek.

Following returning from a vacation to the Turks & Caicos Islands, the Canadian tennis star is aiming for a better 2023 season. The former world no. 5 took to Twitter to share a clip of her recent training session, writing:

“The real stuff”

Bouchard had earlier posted a picture from her practice session, along with some statistics, and announced the start of her preseason training.

"We back," Eugenie Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

The 28-year-old also took to social media the day after starting her preseason preparations to disclose how she accidentally locked herself out of her house.

"Forgot to take a pic at Pilates because I locked myself out of my house this morning and had to take Ubers to go eat breakfast. Then Tim, who has a spare key of mine, brought the wrong key, so I had to Uber to Pilates as well. This morning was an absolute mess, lol. Anyway, made it to tennis only 15 minutes late," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

A look at Eugenie Bouchard's 2022 season

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the 2015 U.S. Open

Eugenie Bouchard began her 2022 season late in August after falling out of the rankings due to a shoulder injury that kept her out for over a year. Although she had intended to compete at Wimbledon 2022, she eventually decided against it as there were no ranking points. Instead, she chose to concentrate on ranking events in order to improve her ranking.

She returned to the tour at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, Canada, but was defeated by Arianne Hartono in the first round. It was Bouchard's first match on tour since the Monterrey Open back in March 2021. She was ousted in the US Open qualifying round but advanced to the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open.

Bouchard last competed in the Dow Tennis Classic, losing to Camila Osorio Serrano,1-6,6-2,6-2, in the second round. She concluded her 2022 season ranked world no. 330 with a 6-9 win-loss record.

Bouchard will pair up with fellow Canadian Auger-Aliassime for her only match in the league stage. On December 22, the duo will face off against Team Hawks' Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev.

