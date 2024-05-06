Felix Auger-Aliassime could be seen sitting in dejection following his three-set loss in the 2024 Madrid Open final to Andrey Rublev on Sunday, May 5.

After the match, Auger-Aliassime sat on his bench, possibly ruing the missed opportunity to win one of the most coveted titles on the ATP Tour.

Watch Auger-Aliassime's reaction to the loss below:

The Madrid Open final marked Auger-Aliassime's first appearance in the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event. The Canadian had luck on his side in his run to the final of the prestigious claycourt tournament in the Spanish capital. After defeating Yoshihito Nishioka, Adrian Mannarino, Jakub Mensik, and Casper Ruud, he set up a clash against top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

However, Sinner withdrew from the tournament ahead of his match against the Canadian, citing a hip injury. As a result, Auger-Aliassime made his way to the semifinals, where he faced Jiri Lehecka, who retired mid-match with a back injury, allowing Auger-Aliassime to breeze into the final.

Auger-Aliassime started the final on the front foot to win the first set 6-4 against Rublev. However, the resilient Russian roared back into the contest in the second set, winning it 7-5, and forcing a decider. Rublev went on to clinch the deciding set by the same margin to deny the Canadian what would have been his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

"It was a weird week with all the walkovers" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

During a press conference after his Madrid Open final loss, Felix Auger-Aliassime reflected on his run to the last hurdle in the Spanish capital. The Canadian said the second week of the tournament was "weird" for him amid Sinner's withdrawal and Lehecka's mid-match retirement.

"Obviously, it was a weird week with all the walkovers, but I'm going to head into next week with the same confidence I came in this week actually, this tournament, I felt like I could play well," Auger-Aliassime told the press (via ATP Tour).

However, despite the defeat, the 23-year-old expressed optimism for the Italian Open, which is the last big claycourt event before the 2024 French Open.

"I feel like it's a tournament where I have had good memories, as well, in the past. I'm going to try to just keep going, keep doing the things I'm doing well, not put too much pressure, expectations that I need to be perfect, and enjoy. Enjoy the days and learn from the downs, stay cool and take it easy," Felix Auger-Aliassime added.

The Canadian's best finish at the Italian Open came in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.