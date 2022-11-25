Watch: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and others celebrate Team Canada's victory over Germany in the Davis Cup 

The Davis Cup Finals saw Canada outclass the Germans on Thursday to secure a semi-final berth. Wins from World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and the doubles pair of Vasek Pospisil/ Denis Shapovalov were enough for the North American side to register a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals. They will now face a determined Italian side on Saturday.

The Canadian players went crazy post-match as they celebrated their victory in exquisite fashion. A video of the celebration was shared by the Davis Cup handle on Twitter on Friday.

"Scenes in Malaga," read the Twitter post.

With a win against Germany, Canada mark their first appearance in the semifinals of the tournament since 2019.

Denis Shapovalov could not win the rubber against Jan-Lennard Struff and thus, his team went down 0-1 at the start. Even though the opening fixture went the Germans' way, the North American side were determined to turn things around.

Auger-Aliassime registered a comprehensive win against Oscar Otte in the second match of the night. In the doubles face-off, the Canadian pair of Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil inflicted a first-ever defeat on the pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz at the Davis Cup Finals this week.

"We had to dig really deep" - Canadian captain Frank Dancevic after the Davis Cup QF win

Frank Dancevic during Canada's 2022 Davis Cup Group Stage match against Korea Republic

As the Canadian team's players and staff relished their emphatic victory on Thursday, captain Frank Dancevic was not shy of revealing his emotions either. In the post-match press conference, he acknowledged the fact that the Germans were a tough side to beat and that his team had to go the extra mile to win the match.

"We had to dig really deep. The Germans are an amazing team and we had to come up big," Dancevic conveyed.

The 38-year-old praised the players for their adamant effort in steering the game their way despite a sluggish start.

"These guys lit it up. Our bench and our support staff have been incredible. Everybody was there giving every ounce of energy. I’m so proud of the guys. We’re going to go back and get ready for the next round," he asserted.

