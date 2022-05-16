Watch: Fired-up Novak Djokovic gets big reaction from crowd after incredible rally during Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic opened his title tally for the season with a 6-0, 7-6(5) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch the Italian Open. The World No. 1 was at his imperious best against the in-form Tsitsipas.

The match had many stunning rallies and shots and after a particularly brilliant backhand winner, a fired-up Djokovic got the crowd behind him.

During an intense back-and-forth rally, Djokovic pushed his opponent back with a backhand down the line. He then used a drop shot to put more pressure on Tsitsipas, who returned the ball deep before the Serb finished off the point with a calm and composed backhand crosscourt pass.

The World No. 1 absolutely dominated the opening set, bageling his opponent. The crowd, wanting to see a close and exciting battle, started to show more support for Tsitsipas in the second set. But Djokovic did not back down from the challenge and fought back from 5-2 down in the set with some vintage winners. The Greek managed to force a tie-break but the Serb leveled up again.

The top seed took an early lead in the tie-break before Tsitsipas leveled the score. However, the 20-time Major champion converted on his very first match point at 6-5 to seal the deal.

The victory gives Novak Djokovic a much-needed boost ahead of the French Open. He extended his lead at the top of the ATP Masters 1000 title race with his 38th trophy. He now leads Rafael Nadal, who has 36 Masters 1000 triumphs, by two, and Roger Federer (28) by 10.

Achievements unlocked by Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Italian Open

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Novak Djokovic had a week to remember in Rome. He notched his 1000th career match win with his semi-final victory on Saturday. In doing so, he became just the fifth male player in history to achieve this incredible feat. Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, and Djokovic's two biggest rivals, Federer and Nadal, are the other players on that list.

By winning the Italian Open title, the 20-time Major champion won a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown. He also won his sixth title at the Foro Italico in Rome, becoming the oldest men's singles champion at the event.

Tennis TV @TennisTV Indian Wells - 5

Miami - 6

Monte Carlo - 2

Madrid - 3

Rome - 6

Canada - 4

Cincinnati - 2

Shanghai - 4

Paris - 6



The top seed did not drop a set all week, making it the 20th title he has won without dropping a set. One of those was a bagel in the final against Tsitsipas, which was his third 6-0 set in a Masters 1000 final.

Most importantly for the World No. 1, he goes into the French Open in imperious form on the back of a big title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala