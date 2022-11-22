Watch : Following in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek is featured as an answer on Jeopardy!

Iga Swiatek was mentioned as a clue on the latest episode of the game show Jeopardy.

Jeopardy is an American quiz show that reverses the typical question-and-answer format. Instead of being presented with questions, the players are instead given general clues in the form of answers, and they must identify the person, place, thing, or idea that the clue depicts while phrasing each response as a question.

Iga Swiatek had a spectacular 2022 season, finishing 67-9 overall with 8 titles, including 2 Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 titles, and a 37-match winning streak. She began her 2022 season ranked No. 9 in the world and climbed to the top spot.

“In 2020, Iga Swiatek won the French Open, the first Grand Slam singles title for a player from 'this' country,” the host quizzed one of the contestants.

The contestant was quick to respond with the correct answer:

"Oh it's Poland."

James @JamesAMcGhee

You can tell you've made it big when you're a clue on Jeopardy! Hey @iga_swiatek You can tell you've made it big when you're a clue on Jeopardy! Hey @iga_swiatek 👋You can tell you've made it big when you're a clue on Jeopardy! https://t.co/yTC2yHrV2D

Iga Swiatek honored with a majestic mural in her hometown of Raszyn in Poland

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 US Open

Reigning World No.1 was honored with a magnificent mural painting in her hometown of Raszyn, Poland. The mural is depicted on the wall of a Cyprian Godebski elementary school building. Dominik Kowalczyk, a local artist, created the artwork. It was unveiled by the locals of the Pole's hometown. The initiative was taken by KS Raszyn and the Project:

"We didn't know how to repay Iga for these successes, and as the club's board we came up with the idea to honor our star in this way," Marcin Cwyl, president of KS Raszyn, revealed as per sports.se.pl.

Dorota Betko of Project Raszyn added that the painting would have a significant influence on the next generation:

"We were very pleased with this location. It is a place where children and teenagers learn every day. There are sports facilities here that they use, so we hope that, thanks to this mural, they will follow the example of our great champion."

"For the inhabitants of Raszyn, Iga's successes are a source of pride and satisfaction. I think that everyone here lives her victories, because such talents are rare. In addition, it is a well-located facility. The mural will be perfectly visible from the large route that drivers travel from Warsaw to the south of Poland," she added.

Dorota Betko also disclosed that Swiatek chose the perfect image for the painting herself:

"Iga is the hero of many, so there are a lot of her photos. We were wondering if the one we choose would be the best. Fortunately, Iga herself helped us with this. We received a photo from her team that perfectly reflects the character of this girl."

Take a look at the mural below:

Iga Swiatek's mural in her hometown

