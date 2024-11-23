WATCH: Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield embrace the festive spirit, adorably decorate their Christmas tree after fun outing

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, have already started the preparation for the holiday season. The couple has shared an adorable video of making preparations for Christmas together.

Tiafoe was last seen in the court during the Paris Masters on October 29, where he faced an unfortunate fate and was out of the tournament early after a showdown with Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard with a score of 6(5)-7(7), 7(7)-6(4), 6-3.

Days after this, Broomfield shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she and Tiafoe were seen preparing for the festive season together. The couple went shopping for Christmas and then were seen installing the tree in their home. This video showcased their excitement for Christmas and also highlighted the adorable bond they share with each other. In the end of the reel, they decorated the tree beautifully with silver balls and lights and then shared an adorable kiss.

The video's caption read:

"The tree leaning to the left, also we need a topper, any suggestions?"

This is not the first time the couple has shared adorable updates on social media. They recently went on a vacation to Cabo and had shared some glimpses of their time there. Frances Tiafoe shared a video of him and Broomfield performing the dance challenge, 'Do you wanna love me like that?', which is from a song by American singer Laila Smith. The American player shared a poll for his fans asking who did the dance better.

Ayan Broomfield opened up about discussing tennis with Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe in action at the Paris Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Besides spending time together, the couple also discuss tennis with each other. In an interview with ATP, Ayan Broomfield revealed that she discussed strategies for tennis matches with Frances Tiafoe and said that it 'feels nice.'

"I can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself. So even just when we're seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches. Not to say that he takes my advice, but it's nice to be able to chat about it and strategy. I just feel like we just understand it and what it takes for someone to go and be able to compete at the highest level,” she said.

Frances Tiafoe came tantalisingly close to reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at this year's US Open but lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6 to compatriot and eventual runner-up Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. Along with this, the American also reached the final of the Cincinnati Open but lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

