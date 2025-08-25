  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Frances Tiafoe's makes mother Alphina swell with pride after taking her to see his striking Lululemon billboard amid US Open

WATCH: Frances Tiafoe's makes mother Alphina swell with pride after taking her to see his striking Lululemon billboard amid US Open

By Stuti Dutta
Published Aug 25, 2025 04:45 GMT
Frances Tiafoe (center) and with his mother (inset). Images: Getty and @bigfoe1998 on Instagram
Frances Tiafoe (center) and with his mother (inset). Images: Getty and @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

Frances Tiafoe took his mother, Alphina Kamara, to see his striking new billboard at the flagship Lululemon store. The duo took in the moment as Alphina swelled with pride, watching her son be the face of a global brand.

Ad

Tiafoe's parents were immigrants from Sierra Leone, and the family had their fair share of financial struggles. His father, Constant Tiafoe, was a day laborer, and his mother, Alphina Kamara, worked as a nurse. The family has come a long way through the World No. 17's talent and dedication from struggling to make ends meet to signing million-dollar sponsorship deals.

In an Instagram post on August 24, Tiafoe shared a short video where he can be seen walking on 5th Avenue in New York City with his mother. The store on the other side of the sidewalk displayed a giant billboard on top of their entrance featuring the two-time US Open semifinalist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Took moms to 5th avenue @lululemon ❤️" Tiafoe wrote.
Ad

The video closed with the mother-son duo walking out of the store and pointing smilingly at the billboard. Tiafoe will be kickstarting his 2025 US Open campaign tomorrow and will encounter Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Frances Tiafoe's mother debated him turning pro before supporting him in his tennis career

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Miami Open. Image: Getty
Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Miami Open. Image: Getty

Frances Tiafoe is one of the Top 20 players and is currently in the running for the coveted 2025 US Open trophy. He will have to edge out stiff competition from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune in his draw before reaching the quarterfinal with hopes of making a deeper run.

Ad

Tiafoe enjoys the support of his family, who are often present in his player's box, cheering him on. However, there was a time when his mother debated his decision to turn pro.

"My mom actively did not want me to play professionally. She and I fought about the decision for years, even after I turned pro and started making a little money — all she wanted for me and Franklin was for us to go to college, and I had earned my ticket anywhere I wanted to go," Frances Tiafoe wrote in a coloumn for Player's Tribune in 2017.
Ad

He understood his mother's scepticism and that no one could have predicted the kind of success the World No. 17 eventually found on court.

"She had a hard time wrapping her head around that. On top of all of that, every kid I played with or against had more than me and would never have to worry about money or whether they’d be able to go to college. While turning pro had a lot of upside, for me, it could also have turned out to be a disaster," he added.

Tiafoe shares a close bond with his mother, who is now his avid supporter. She was present in his player's box at last year's US Open and is likely to be seen there again this year.

About the author
Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications