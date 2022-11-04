Watch: Frances Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on the verge of defeat against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris Masters QF

Felix Auger-Aliassime's stellar tennis season continued on Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. On his sixth match point, the 22-year-old Canadian slammed a forehand past Tiafoe to win his 16th straight match. He will next lock horns with Holger Rune, who defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in his quarterfinal fixture.

José Morgado @josemorgado Felix Auger Aliassime can’t stop winning, beats Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 for a 16th consecutive win. Into the semifinals in Paris!



While the American may not have won the match, he certainly won the hearts of the fans in the stadium with his interaction with a ball boy during his final service game of the match.

Despite being on the verge of defeat and the mental stress of facing multiple match points, Tiafoe found time to have a profound conversation with the boy when he came to offer him balls for his next serve, wrapping his hands around the kid's neck affectionately and joking around with him.

The audience applauded enthusiastically in response to Tiafoe's actions, and the ball boy appeared to be elated at getting the opportunity to interact with a top tennis player in such close quarters.

"I was just being me, I was just enjoying my tennis out there, I was just having fun" - Frances Tiafoe on his victory over Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe at the Rolex Paris Masters.

In a recent interview with the ATP, the American thought back to his victory over Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open and the following rise in his popularity. However, Tiafoe refused to let them influence him and wanted to continue concentrating solely on his tennis.

"Definitely, I was in new territory during that tournament, but I was just so in the moment," Frances Tiafoe said, adding, "Obviously, everything happened so fast, a lot of different distractions, I was just being me. I was just enjoying my tennis out there. I was just having fun. I didn’t really get too lost in that; I just kept the main thing [as] the main thing."

The 24-year-old went on to explain how witnessing his fellow American players compete and succeed on the court inspires him and gives him confidence in his own game.

"It’s so good that we’re all having great times and playing the best tennis of our lives. I think we’re all bigging up each other, guys doing well. I’d seen Fritz beat Rafa in Indian Wells in the final. The time I played [Nadal], I was like ‘OK cool, I can do this’. You know, you start believing it. Tommy Paul is having the best season of his life, playing great. Reilly [Opelka]’s playing great, although he got hurt. The guys are playing some great tennis," Frances Tiafoe said.

"We all grew up together, so it's all good blood and to be playing Under 12s together and then to be playing in the Laver Cup team together, it’s crazy. But we’ve got so much more to give to the game, so I’m super excited," he added.

