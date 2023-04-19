Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe suffered a heartbreaking loss to Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 at the 2023 Barcelona Open. With emotions running high, the World No. 12 ended up violently smashing his racquet in the final set after losing a point.

Tiafoe lost the first set 4-6 but mounted a come-back in a grueling second set, taking it 7-6(3) to push the match to a deciding third set.

However, luck was not on the American’s side. A mishit from Tiafoe resulted in him handing Ruusuvuori a break of serve. The Finn then served out the match that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes and advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-4, (3)6-7, 6-4 win.

During the third set, at 4-4 (30-40), Tiafoe hit a cross-court volley wide, handing the World No. 40 the break of serve. Frustrated with missing the shot, he smashed his racquet on the ground violently. He was penalized for the action and a point was awarded to his opponent, which meant Ruusuvuori would serve for the match 15-0 up in the final game.

Tiafoe arrived in Barcelona after winning his first title of the 2023 season in Houston. He has had an incredible season so far, with a 19-5 win-loss record prior to this defeat.

Frances Tiafoe confirms his Laver Cup return in 2023 alongside compatriot Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup.

American hotshots Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have signed up for the 2023 Laver Cup as Team World will bid to defend their title. In 2022, Team World won the trophy for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2017.

The 25-year-old will represent Team World for the fourth time in the tournament.

"There’s no doubt that last year’s Laver Cup win was right up there as a career high for me. It was an unbelievable feeling to finally lift that trophy after coming so close in the past, and I can’t wait to give it another shot this year,” he said, in a statement reelased by Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup is scheduled to be played from September 22-24, 2023.

