Frances Tiafoe recently expressed admiration for his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield following her unexpected appearance in the final of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

Tiafoe kicked off his clay season with a bang, securing the title in Houston. He defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(1), 7-6(6) in the final. The top seed did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

The victory marked Tiafoe's first ATP tour-level title since his maiden triumph at the 2018 Delray Beach Open.

In his winning speech, the American expressed gratitude towards his coaching team. He then shifted his focus to Broomfield, whose surprise attendance in the final left him feeling overwhelmed with happiness.

"I also want to thank my team, my girlfriend Ayan who I see in the crowd at 1-0. I was like, 'I didn't even know you were in Houston, I thought you were in LA," he said.

Ayan Broomfield took to social media soon after to share a series of pictures celebrating her boyfriend's triumph. Tiafoe shared the same on his Instagram and once again expressed his admiration for Broomfield.

"Love this girl sooo damn much. You flew in for the final without me knowing. You didn't want to miss the moment. Soo thankful for you baby my road dawg for real," he captioned his Instagram story.

Broomfield, who hails from Canada, is also a professional tennis player. She has won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit and has a career-high singles ranking of No. 680 and a doubles ranking of No. 467.

Frances Tiafoe withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

following a later-than-expected end to his campaign in Houston, Frances Tiafoe withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The World No. 11 was scheduled to face Jiri Lehecka in his opening match. Lehecka will now take on lucky loser Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, is expected to compete in the ATP 500 Barcelona Open commencing on April 15.

