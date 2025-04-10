WATCH: Furious Jack Draper repeatedly yells at himself in Monte-Carlo shock exit

Jack Draper let his emotions spill over at the Monte-Carlo Masters, showing a side rarely seen from the usually composed Brit. During his third-round clash against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, he was visibly frustrated and furiously yelled at himself as things started slipping away.

Draper has been having a good 2025 season as he reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing to Andrey Rublev, and then redeemed himself at the Indian Wells Masters by winning his first ATP 1000 title. After that, he rode high in confidence but exited in the opening round in Miami before kicking off the claycourt swing in Monte Carlo.

The Brit entered the tournament as the fifth seed and defeated Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-1 before locking horns with Fokina. In the match on Thursday, April 10, he was broken to love by the Spaniard in the first set and kept shouting to himself in frustration.

He yelled:

"Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!"

Watch the video below:

Jack Draper, after losing the first set 3-6, bounced back in the second, fought hard, and took it 7-6(6). But he couldn't hold on to the momentum and lost the third set 4-6, thus bowing out of the match.

