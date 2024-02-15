WATCH: Gabriela Sabatini in attendance at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires

Gabriela Sabatini was recently seen attending the 2024 Argentina Open.

The Argentina Open is an ATP 250 tournament which takes place in Buenos Aires. Last year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Cameron Norrie in the final to clinch the title. This year, Alcaraz begins his title defense against 24-year-old Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabell on February 15.

Sabatini, who resides in Buenos Aires, marked her presence at her home tournament. She was captured watching a match from the stands and videos and pictures of the same were shared on social media.

The tennis legend has US Open title to her name, which she won in 1990. She also won the Tour Finals in 1988 and 1994 and clinched the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In her 11-year-long career, the Argentine amassed 41 titles, with 27 coming in singles and 14 in women's doubles. Sabatini retired in 1996 at the age of 26 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2006.

Sabatini remains the highest-ranked Argentinian in the WTA ranking (World No. 3) and also remains the only Argentinian woman to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

"I felt very tired and unmotivated"- Gabriela Sabatini on her decision to retire early

Gabriela Sabatini pictured with the Phillipe Chatrier Award during the 2019 French Open

Gabriela Sabatini won the US Open title in 1990 when she was just 20 years old. She continued to have more deep runs at Grand Slams after her win, but decided to hang her racquet six years after her greatest victory at just 26-years-old.

In an interview with The Swiss Life in 2020, the Agentine legend explained her decision. The US Open champion said that she did not regret her decision and added that 12 years on tour had left her tired and unmotivated. The Argentine also mentioned that she had lost the urge and motivation to train.

"I had already been on the pro tour for twelve years and felt very tired and unmotivated. When I woke up, I thought: “Now I have to train again, even though I don’t really want to.” I talked to a psychologist and over time I realised: “Enough is enough.” I have always listened to my inner conviction in life – and this is self-determination too. And that’s why I’m at peace with my decisions," said Gabriela Sabatini when asked if she regretted her decision to retire early.