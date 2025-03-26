WATCH: Grigor Dimitrov shows off his abs to embarrass Daria Kasatkina in amusing scenes at Miami Open

Grigor Dimitrov engaged in funny banter with Daria Kasatkina at the Miami Open as he showed off his abs to embarrass the Russian tennis player. Both Dimitrov and Kasatkina have been in action at the Miami Open through the course of the week.

Kasatkina’s campaign in Miami came to an early end as she lost to Hailey Baptiste in the second round. The Russian, seeded 12th, began the match well to win the first set 6-3, but was then unable to get past her American opponent, who clinched the next two sets to advance to the third round.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, has been in good form and has made his way into the quarterfinals. The 33-year-old has dropped just one set in three matches at the Miami Open, which was during his 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 win over 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the third round.

In the video shared on Reddit, Kasatkina was see pulling Dimitrov’s leg and asking him:

“When will we get another Pilates video?”

Dimitrov, who is among the fittest players on the Tour, lifted his t-shirt to show off his abs, much to Kasatkina’s embarrassment. The video is a snippet from Kasatkina’s vlog called “What The Vlog.”

The Bulgarian, who is seeded 14th in Miami, got past Brandon Nakashima in the previous round to set up a quarterfinal clash against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentine has been in great form and has claimed two massive wins - one against 12th seed Tommy Paul in the third round and then a stunning win over fifth seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round - to earn his spot in the last-eight stage.

Grigor Dimitrov takes time off his Miami Open campaign to surprise fan with a rose on her birthday

Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov is one of the nicest players on the circuit and he recently took time out of his schedule at the Miami Open to surprise a fan with a rose on her birthday. The fan's best friend had made an appeal to the 33-year-old, asking if he could make her birthday brighter, and the Bulgarian obliged.

In a heartwarming video that was widely shared on social media, Dimitrov approached the fan at her workplace and gave her a yellow rose, much to her joy. You can watch the full video here:

This isn't the first Grigor Dimitrov has done something nice for a fan. At the Marseille Open last year, he climbed into the stands and offered his wristband to a disabled fan.

