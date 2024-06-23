WATCH: Hilarious scenes in Halle during Jannik Sinner's SF against Zhang Zhizhen as fan's loud sneeze interrupts Italian's serve

Jannik Sinner was competing against Zhang Zhizhen in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann in Halle when a fan's loud sneeze interrupted his serve. The ATP 500 event is Sinner's first tournament since becoming World No.1 and his first tournament on grass for the season.

Sinner defeated the World No. 42, 6-4, 7-6(3), to progress to the final on Saturday. During the match's second set, Sinner's serve was interrupted by a fan's loud sneeze, creating a hilarious scene. The italian was also captured laughing when the incident occurred.

Speaking to the press about his journey to the final and his match against Zhang, Sinner said:

"It means a lot. I had four very tough matches to go to the final, It was a good match today. Definitely more rallies than yesterday and that's exactly what I needed today. I'm happy and let's see what's coming tomorrow.”

Jannik Sinner's qualification for the final of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle marks the first time he is playing in the final of a grass-court tournament. His previous best record on a grass tournament was reaching the semifinal of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner will battle Hubert Hurkacz in the Terra Wortmann Open final

Sinner and Hurkacz shaking hands after the 2021 Miami Open final

Jannik Sinner will face with Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Terra Wortmann Open Prior to his victory over Zhang Zhizhen in the semifinals, the 22-year-old defeated Tallon Griekspoor, Fábián Marozsán, and Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Italian has won all the finals he has competed in so far this season. He started by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open, followed by a victory over Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open. His most recent final appearance was in March at the Miami Open, where he defeated Grigor Dimitrov to lift the title.

Sinner and Hurkacz have competed four times on the ATP Tour, with their current head-to-head record tied at 2-2. The first time they met was in the final of the 2021 Miami Open, where the Pole emerged victorious. Sinner then won their next clash, which took place in the group stage of the 2021 ATP Finals.

Moving on, the duo faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dubai Open, where Hurkacz defeated the Italian in straight sets. Their most recent encounter was in the round of 16 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Jannik Sinner's opponent, Hurkacz, clinched the title in Halle in 2022 and this season he has won the Estoril Open after defeating Pedro Martínez in the final.