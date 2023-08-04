Watch: Hilarious scenes in Los Cabos as Borna Coric fails to notice he's won QF clash

Borna Coric has qualified for the semifinal at the 2023 Los Cabos Open after bettering Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals. Seeded No. 4 in Mexico, Coric faced No. 8 seed Ivashka in the quarterfinal on Friday (August 4).

The match was a straightforward one for the Croat, who broke the Ivashka serve thrice (once in the first set and twice in the second) to win the match, 6-3, 6-4. Coric hit 8 aces and 16 winners compared to Ivashka's 1 ace and 5 winners to clinch the contest.

There was a hilarious moment as the match ended as the Croatian No. 1 forgot that he had won the encounter and proceeded towards his towel box. He quickly released his error after the chair umpire announced the final score and rushed to the net for the customary handshake.

The match began after midnight and concluded at 3 am in the morning.

We'll let @borna_coric off for forgetting the score considering it's 3am in Los Cabos Into the last 4!

World No. 15 Borna Coric will now face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinal at Los Cabos on August 5.

Coric has faced Tsitsipas on six occasions, with both men winning three matches each. The Greek won the last encounter, which came at the Italian Open in May, winning the quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-4.

The Croat is still looking for this first title in the 2023 ATP Tour. The closest he has gotten to breaking his drought was at the Madrid Open in May (losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal). He has another shot at the Los Cabos Open, where he has been untroubled so far.

Coric received a bye in the first round and brushed aside Jason Jung in the second round 6-1, 6-2 before easing past Ivashka in the quarterfinal.

Borna Coric will defend the biggest title of his career at Cincinnati

Borna Coric at the 2022 Western and Southern Open

Borna Coric won the biggest title of his career at the 2022 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 26-year-old entered the tournament's main draw via protected ranking and stunned the tennis world by beating four top 10-seeded players on his way to the title.

The World No. 15 began his campaign with a straight-sets win against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round. He then defeated the 2022 US Open and French Open champion and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the second round against all odds in three sets.

Coric did not drop any set in the rest of the tournament and bettered Robert Bautista Agut (third round), No. 7 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (quarterfinal), No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie (semifinal), and No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (final) to the claim the title at the 1000-level tournament.

Coric will be seeded No. 15 at the 2023 Western and Southern Open, which begins on August 14. Before that, the Croat is scheduled to play at the Canadian Open in Toronto as the No. 13 seed on August 7.