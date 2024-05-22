WATCH: Hilarious scenes at Novak Djokovic's Geneva Open 2R clash as ball boy falls to ground after being distracted by Serb

A hilarious incident took place during Novak Djokovic's second round match at the 2024 Geneva Open. A ball boy was momentarily distracted by the Serb and ended up tripping and falling to the ground.

Djokovic is having an unusually subpar season this year. He reached the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, respectively.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also participated in Indian Wells Masters, where he was defeated by Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round. He also had a third-round exit at the recently concluded Italian Open, losing to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

In preparation for the 2024 French Open, Novak Djokovic accepted a wild card entry into the main draw at the 2024 Geneva Open. Seeded first, he kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first round bye. He went up against Yannick Hanfmann and defeated him 6-3, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals.

During the World No.1's match against Hanfmann, a ball boy running behind him was distracted by him and tripped, falling to the ground. The World No.1, who was getting ready to serve, halted his momentum, raised his hand, and checked on the ball boy to ensure he was okay.

Novak Djokovic on why he is competing at Geneva Open 2024: "The way for me to try to find that kind of form that I need for Roland Garros"

Novak Djokovic had revealed the rationale behind his decision to accept the wild card for the 2024 Geneva Open. He stated that participating in this tournament would offer him valuable match practice and an opportunity to regain his form before the French Open.

“The reason why I chose to come and play is because I feel like at this moment, there is no better practice for me than match play. I feel like I need more matches, even if it's one match, two matches, three, four hopefully. It's good for me, because that's the way for me to try to find that kind of form that I need for Roland Garros,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Serb also shared that he is working on improving his fitness and endurance to ensure he can compete in grueling five-set matches at Roland Garros without any issues.

“In terms of fitness, I've dedicated quite a bit of time with my new fitness coach to build the endurance, to build physical strength and capabilities that I need in order to play a best-of-five Grand Slam on the physically most demanding surface, which is clay," he added.

Looking ahead, Novak Djokovic will go up against either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Geneva Open.

