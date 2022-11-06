Watch: Holger Rune's stunned reaction after beating Novak Djokovic to lift maiden Masters 1000 title at Paris Masters

Holger Rune registered the biggest win of his fledgling career on Sunday, stunning 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the 2022 Paris Masters.

This was Rune's fifth straight Top-10 win at Paris-Bercy, having accounted for Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the past week. Beating defending champion Djokovic in Sunday's final, however, was the biggest win of them all, and the young Dane immediately fell to the ground in exultation after securing the win.

A few moments later, after the excitement had died down, Holger Rune composed himself and went on to hug Djokovic at the net. However, the teenager struggled to contain his emotions, covering his face as he teared up.

To his credit, the six-time Paris-Bercy champion was at his graceful best too, congratulating his young peer with a broad smile, following which the 19-year-old soaked in all the applause and then knelt on the ground.

Rune will now climb into the Top-10 of the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the youngest champion in Paris-Bercy since Boris Becker in 1986. The win against Djokovic was far from easy for the youngster, as one would expect.

The Serb comfortably pocketed the first set and immediately racked up three break points on the Dane's opening service game of the second. Rune, however, held his nerve and eventually leveled out the match. However, he fell behind in the deciding set, trailing Djokovic 1-3 before clawing back into the match.

The Dane also had to save a whopping six break points as he served for the title at 6-5 up in the deciding set.

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic played a jaw-dropping 26-shot rally in the closing stages of the match

Holger Rune in action against Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic played some sumptuous tennis throughout the final, but it was the very last game of the match that brought out some of the best tennis from the duo.

Rune was serving at 6-5 up in the deciding set, with the score at deuce, when the Serb locked him in a marathon rally. Djokovic was at his offensive best during the rally, often pushing Rune far out of the tramlines. The rally lasted for 26 shots before the defending champion eventually sealed the point for himself with a glorious reflex volley.

The rally can be watched from the tweet embedded below:

Rune saved the ensuing breakpoint, kept calm, and went on to clinch a historic win against the legendary Serb.

