WATCH: Horrific scenes at Barcelona Open as Arthur Cazaux suffers terrible injury after twisting his ankle

Arthur Cazaux was forced to retire during his opening-round match at the 2024 Barcelona Open after enduring a horrific injury on the court.

Arthur Cazaux came to Barcelona for his first tournament of the 2024 clay swing after withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the 2024 Barcelona Open, he faced World No. 40 Matteo Arnaldi in the opening round on April 15. Cazaux lost his serve in the first game but recovered well to break Arnaldi back in the sixth game.

The duo exchanged another set of breaks to level the score at 5-5. The match took a drastic turn in the next game as Cazaux's foot got stuck in the clay mid-way through a point, and he fell to the ground in agony after twisting his ankle. Cazaux clutched his ankle as medical staff rushed to his aid.

Arnaldi also came around to the net to check on Cazaux, who limped off the court and retired from the contest. As a result, the Italian advanced to the second round of the Barcelona Open, where he will face No. 8 seed Sebastian Baez on April 16.

Arthur Cazaux later took to Instagram to update fans about his injury and shared a picture of his badly swollen ankle.

"I'll keep you in touch," he wrote on the Instagram Story.

Arthur Cazaux collapsed due to heat during his qualifier match at Miami Open

Arthur Cazaux's unfortunate injury and retirement at the Barcelona Open was another major setback for the young Frenchman on the 2024 ATP Tour. It came after the 21-year-old collapsed on the court during his qualifying round match at the 2024 Miami Open.

Cazaux was facing compatriot Harold Mayot in the first round of qualifiers at the Masters-1000 tournament in Florida on March 18. Mayot won the first set after breaking Cazaux's serve twice only for the latter to make a comeback in the second set and force a decider.

Cazaux could not finish the match as he collapsed on the court, possibly due to excessive heat in Miami, and was forced to retire. Medical personnel rushed to the court to assess the Frenchman, and he was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

The collapse in Miami and the ankle twist in Barcelona have badly hampered Cazaux's promising 2024 season. The World No. 75 reached the fourth round of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the 2024 Australian Open after beating Laslo Djere, Holger Rune (the biggest win of his career) and Tallon Griekspoor before losing to Hubert Hurakcz.

