With the advent of technology, it has become quite easy for memes to be created around projected future scenarios. A few days ago, video clips of what Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would look like if they were still playing tennis decades into the future went viral. Now, a new meme projecting Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in the year 2055 - 35 years from now - has surfaced.

The video has been uploaded on the YouTube channel "a letter from the lens", which aims to upload 'video clips inspired by nature and beautiful shots'.

In the clip, Novak Djokovic - sporting a grey beard and aged 68 years old - is asked about how he is feeling physically after an exhausting semifinal at the Rod Laver Arena in the year 2055.

"I feel good physically, definitely tired after playing a five-hour match," Djokovic replies in the video. "But generally, I'm fit and preparing for four or five weeks for the Australian Open. And I believe I can recover for tomorrow's final."

Novak Djokovic is known as one of the fittest players on the tour, and his ability to extend himself physically in long matches has been one of the hallmarks of his career. It's not totally out of the realms of possibility that he would continue outlasting his younger peers even as he gets close to his 40s.

Doing that in his 60s might be a bit of a stretch, but just like with the Federer and Nadal videos, that's precisely what makes the clip so funny.

Novak Djokovic is an eight-time champion at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic

The Australian Open has proven to be a very successful hunting ground for Novak Djokovic, as he has won 8 of his 17 career majors in Melbourne. The Serb has won the Slam Down Under in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Djokovic's tally of eight Australian Open titles is already a record in the men's game, and he will be gunning for his ninth title at Melbourne next year.

The year's first Grand Slam is reportedly set to be pushed back to 8 February 2021 due to the COVID-19 rules of the Victoria state government. The proposals for quarantine and the revamped tour schedule put forward by Tennis Australia are still being discussed with the ATP & WTA tours, and a formal announcement on the same is expected in the coming days.

The Australian Open will likely be critical in the race for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history. Djokovic is currently three behind Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal, who have each won a record 20 Grand Slam titles.