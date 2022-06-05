Watch: "I hope you're going to have good practices, good fun and hope you're going to feel well here" - when Rafael Nadal welcomed a young Casper Ruud to his academy 

World No. 8 Casper Ruud is gearing up to take on Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open Final. Ahead of the match, the Rafa Nadal Academy posted a video from 2018, where Nadal and other members welcomed Ruud for a stint at the academy.

"Hello, Casper. Welcome to the Rafa Nadal Academy. Everybody here is very excited that you're coming. I hope you're going to have good practices, good fun and hope you're going to feel well here. So, see you here and all the best for the next couple of tournaments," Rafael Nadal said.

Toni Nadal, then a director at the academy, also welcomed Ruud and said he hoped the young Norwegian would "improve a lot."

"Hi, Ruud. It is a very good notice for us that you come here in September. I want to give you the welcome and I hope that this year you can do very good work and you can improve a lot. See you soon," Toni Nadal said.

Nadal's current coach, Carlos Moya, also appeared in the video. The former World No. 1 wished Ruud all the best and said he hoped to see the Norwegian in person soon.

Story continues below ad

"Welcome to the Rafa Nadal tennis Academy by Moviestar. I wish you all the best and hope to see you soon," Moya said.

Will fatigue play a role in Casper Ruud vs Rafael Nadal French Open final?

Ruud in action at the 2022 French Open - Day 13

Casper Ruud is preparing to face 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open final on Sunday. The young Norwegian has looked solid throughout the tournament and has beaten some very good players, including Hurbert Hurkacz and Marin Cilic.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, the 21-time Grand Slam champion has seen off the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous two rounds. Despite coming into the tournament with a lingering foot injury, the Spaniard has been relentless in his pursuit of a 22nd Grand Slam.

Fatigue, however, could play a prominent role in the final as Nadal has spent a lot more time on the court than his opponent. Nadal was taken the distance by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round while playing over four hours against Djokovic in the quarterfinals and three hours against Zverev.

Although Ruud has been pushed to five sets once and four sets on a couple of occasions, he has looked quite comfortable on the court and hasn't exerted himself as much as Nadal has.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far