Watch: Iga Swiatek produces early contender for shot of the year with Federer-like around-the-post winner at United Cup

Iga Swiatek produced an incredible round-the-post winner at the United Cup in Brisbane on Sunday (January 1). The shot evoked memories of the recently retired Roger Federer producing similar winners during his illustrious career.

Team Poland had already clinched their United Cup rubber against Team Kazakhstan before Swiatek produced the brilliant winner while teaming up with Hubert Hurkacz. The Polish pair beat Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) as Poland ended the tie as 4-1 victors.

Lomakin threw in a plethora of underarm serves but failed to upset Swiatek and Hurkacz. Instead, the reigning WTA World No. 1 provided an early contender for shot of the year.

Following a bruising baseline exchange, Lomakin looked to pin Swiatek wide on the backhand side, with Kulambayeva closing the forecourt. However, Swiatek, at full stretch, produced a stunning single-handed backhand winner round the post.

Here's the video of Swiatek's incredible winner that drew rapturous applause:

Earlier in the tie, Swiatek opened her 2023 campaign with a straight-sets win over Yulia Putintseva to put Poland into the lead. Timofey Skatov later restored parity for Kazakhstan.

Hurkacz beat Alexander Bublik in three sets to put Poland 2-1 ahead. Magda Linette dropped just three games against Kulambayeva for a tie-clinching win.

Team Poland will next face Team Switzerland in a clash that will decide the winner of Group B of the brand-new mixed team tournament.

“I’m pretty happy with my performance" - Iga Swiatek after beating Yulia Putintseva

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup - Brisbane: Day 3

Iga Swiatek got her 2023 campaign underway with a facile 6-1 6-3 win over Putintseva at the United Cup.

Continuing from where she left off in the 2022 season, the world's top-ranked player showed little sign of rust. She saw off her Kazakh opponent without breaking much sweat.

After fending off an early break point, it was Swiatek all the way as the Pole sealed victory in 64 minutes to put Team Poland ahead in the tie. Following her win, Swiatek said:

“I’m pretty happy with my performance. First matches of the season are always rusty. I was happy that in the important moments I was really composed."

The 21-year-old is coming off a standout 2022 season, going 67-9, winning a tour-leading eight titles, including two Grand Slams. Swiatek will have her sights on a third Major in four attempts when the Australian Open kicks off on January 16.

