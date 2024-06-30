WATCH: Iga Swiatek shows off her 'funny' side with hilarious quip about Switzerland vs Italy contest at Euro 2024

Iga Swiatek recently showed off her funny side while watching Switzerland's clash against Italy in the second round of the UEFA European Football Championships 2024. The score was 0-0 at the time that Swiatek recorded a witty message while enjoying the football match.

In a major upset, Switzerland eventually defeated defending champions Italy 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals, courtesy of goals scored by Remo Freuler (37th minute) and Ruben Vargas (46th minute).

While appearing to strike a bodybuilding pose, the 23-year-old was asked if she was playing at that moment. Swiatek jokingly responded:

"Yeah I am playing, it's 0-0, which doesn't happen in tennis, so..."

The Pole later shared the clip on her Instagram story, adding a note which indicated the team she was supporting.

"SWI... I Know I'm funny" Swiatek wrote.

Watch the video, later shared by a fan on X below:

The World No. 1 has not played a single match in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships since winning at Roland Garros, and is entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed. She will face Sofia Kenin in the first round on Tuesday, July 2.

"I think this is challenging" - Iga Swiatek on the most challenging aspect of being a tennis player

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

While speaking at the media day ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek was asked to share her thoughts on the biggest challenge a tennis player encounters in their career. The Pole responded that she finds it difficult to transition between different court surfaces during the tour.

She added that understanding that a player may dominate on one surface without showcasing their best form on another surface was a challenge.

"I think actually, I mean now it probably comes to my mind because we're changing surfaces pretty fast, so I think adjusting to that. Knowing that you probably played the best tennis of your life on one surface but then you're going to another and you're playing a little bit differently. Accepting that, and being able to work through that, and not really focus on the negatives of this situation... I think this is challenging," she said.

The 23-year-old added that the busy schedule is also a major challenge in a player's tennis journey.

"Also the really packed schedule and sometimes when you're playing well and not having time to come back home and when you are coming home, there's so much stuff to do that you're not really resting. So this is for sure challenging," she added.

Iga Swiatek has never won the London Major before. In her previous four Wimbledon appearances, her best performance was last year when she reached the quarterfinals but was defeated by Elina Svitolina 5-7, 7-6, 2-6. If she overcomes Kenin in the first round, she will face either Francesca Jones or Petra Martic further.

